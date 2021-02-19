Rovio Entertainment Corporation Press Release February 19, 2021



Changes in Rovio’s leadership team

Rovio Entertainment has appointed Ben Mattes, SVP Future of Gaming & Angry Birds Brand Strategy, as a new member of its leadership team.

Ben Mattes is a gaming industry veteran who joined Rovio in summer 2020 to lead the Future of Gaming initiatives. Ben has deep experience in gaming and market trends, and he brings in broad expertise from both mobile and console working with word-class IP’s. Ben holds a BCompSc degree from Concordia University. Ben is based in Montreal.

’’Ben will be a great addition to our skillful leadership team. As one of Rovio’s strategic focus points is to drive long-term growth, Ben’s know-how on market trends shaping the Future of Gaming will contribute directly to our growth strategy. I’m thrilled to welcome Ben to the team,’’ says Alex Pelletier-Normand, CEO of Rovio.

Ville Heijari, who has been Rovio’s CMO and previously part of Rovio’s leadership team will lead Rovio’s Business development and Brand Licensing, which includes consumer products and content licensing.

Additional background information on all current members of the Leadership Team can be found in the company website: https://investors.rovio.com/en/about-rovio/leadership-team



