“For a greener today” is the slogan with which JSC Olainfarm launches the renewed Cold Station and its engineering system in order to contribute to the reduction of the greenhouse gas emissions. More than EUR 2.7 million have been invested in the modernisation of the Cold Station and its infrastructure, including co-financing from the European Cohesion Fund in the amount of EUR 700 thousand.



In January JSC Olainfarm passed a regular post-supervisory audit in the field of environmental management in order to receive ISO 14001 environmental management standard certification. Thus, in accordance with the JSC Olainfarm strategy “Forward 2020-2025”, the company is promoting the efficient use of energy resources and taking care of the reduction of the environmental impact of its economic activities. The implementation of this project ensures JSC Olainfarm contribution to the green economy and climate neutrality programs, with the projected savings of 1486.563 MWh/year and the reduction of greenhouse gas - CO2 emissions by 235.645 t/year.

“As a responsible company, JSC Olainfarm regularly monitors the environmental impact of its business operations. Efficient energy management and modern technologies are a few ways to increase the company's energy efficiency. This will allow us to use energy resources more rationally, reduce the consumption per unit, increase the company's competitiveness and diminish greenhouse gas emissions. Sustainable company development is the basis of our strategy “Forward”. Meaning - care for the people and the environment, which is more relevant today than ever. To prove that we are on the right track, we have been able to successfully pass the regular follow-up audit in order to receive the environmental management standard certification. All thanks to the JSC Olainfarm team and partners,” says Jeroen Weites, Chairperson of the Management Board of JSC Olainfarm.

The reconstruction of the Cold Station and its engineering systems was done within the span of 18 months, with the start of the project implementation in the 2nd quarter of 2019. Within the framework of which the reconstruction of the manufacturing premises, Cold Station and external cooling networks was performed to increase energy efficiency and improve the technical condition. At the end of 2020, the operations of the Cold Station were tested and currently, the Cold Station is fully operating. Cold energy with a temperature of up to negative 15 °C is used for the production of chemical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients - to ensure manufacturing processes.

About the JSC Olainfarm environmental policy

The company has developed an environmental and climate-friendly energy policy. The environmental policy of JSC Olainfarm is based on the environmental management system developed in accordance with the requirements of the standard ISO 14001:2015 Environmental management systems requirements. Since November 1, 2016, the environmental management system has been supplemented by a continuous energy consumption assessment process in accordance with the Energy Efficiency Law and the Cabinet of Ministers 26.07.2016 regulations No.487 Regulations on Enterprise Energy Audit.

JSC Olainfarm, a part of Olainfarm Group, is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the Baltic States offering high quality medicine and chemical pharmaceutical products. The Group’s business strategy “FORWARD” highlights the company’s main vision – to become one of the TOP10 Central and Eastern European manufacturing companies by 2025.

With nearly 50 years of expertise, Olainfarm Group delivers sustainable healthcare products and services with added value to patients in more than 50 countries all over the world via its key subsidiaries – pharmaceutical company JSC Olainfarm, food supplement & medical device provider Silvanols, elastic & compression material producer Tonus Elast, pharmacy chain Latvijas Aptieka and healthcare & diagnostics centres DiaMed & OlainMed.