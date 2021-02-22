The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, latest announcement 248,790 238.20 59,261,002 15 February 2021 19,000 255.58 4,855,957 16 February 2021 19,000 255.23 4,849,433 17 February 2021 19,543 256.36 5,009,981 18 February 2021 19,000 258.15 4,904,846 19 February 2021 19,565 260.01 5,087,139 Accumulated under the programme 344,898 243.46 83,968,358

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 344,898 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 0.48% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.



