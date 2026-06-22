Share repurchase programme: Transactions of week 25 2026

The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 11/2026 of 5 February 2026. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the “Safe Harbour Rules”).
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|1,229,638
|904.05
|1,111,658,700
|15 June 2026
|11,875
|941.14
|11,176,051
|16 June 2026
|12,014
|945.34
|11,357,335
|17 June 2026
|11,976
|945.76
|11,326,430
|18 June 2026
|12,074
|951.22
|11,485,086
|19 June 2026
|11,126
|946.70
|10,533,025
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,288,703
|905.98
|1,167,536,627
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 1,288,703 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.21% of the share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.
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