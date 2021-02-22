Bid date, 2021-02-22
Auction date2021-02-22
Settlement date2021-02-22
Maturity Date2021-05-24
Term13 weeks
Interest rateThe Riksbank´s applicable repo rate
Bid times11.00-11.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Confirmation of bids to e-maileol@riksbank.se
Offered volumeUnlimited
The lowest accepted bid volume50 million SEK
Maximum number of bids1
Allocation Time11.45 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date

Stockholm, 2021-02-22

Bid date, 2021-02-22
Auction date2021-02-22
Settlement date2021-02-22
Maturity Date2021-08-23
Term26 weeks
Interest rateThe Riksbank´s applicable repo rate
Bid times11.00-11.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Confirmation of bids to e-maileol@riksbank.se
Offered volumeUnlimited
The lowest accepted bid volume50 million SEK
Maximum number of bids1
Allocation Time11.45 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date

Stockholm, 2021-02-22

This is a translation of the Swedish version published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.