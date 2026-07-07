|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2026-07-07
|Start date
|2026-07-08
|Maturity date
|2026-07-15
|Interest rate
|1.75 %
|Offered volume, SEK bn
|481.0
|Total bid amount, SEK bn
|343.2
|Accepted volume, SEK bn
|343.2
|Number of bids
|12
|Percentage allotted, %
|100.00
RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE
| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank
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July 07, 2026 03:30 ET | Source: Sveriges Riksbank
Bid date, 2026-07-07Auction date2026-07-07Settlement date2026-07-08Maturity Date2026-07-15Nominal amount481 billion SEKInterest rate1.75 %Bid times09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid dateBids are made...Read More
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June 30, 2026 04:15 ET | Source: Sveriges Riksbank
AuctionAuction resultsAuction date2026-06-30Start date2026-07-01Maturity date2026-07-08Interest rate, %1.75Offered volume, SEK bn480.0Total bid amount, SEK bn376.43Accepted volume, SEK bn376.43Number...Read More