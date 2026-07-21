|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2026-07-21
|Start date
|2026-07-22
|Maturity date
|2026-07-29
|Interest rate
|1.75 %
|Offered volume, SEK bn
|482.0
|Total bid amount, SEK bn
|400.5
|Accepted volume, SEK bn
|400.5
|Number of bids
|12
|Percentage allotted, %
|100.00
RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE
| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank
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July 21, 2026 03:30 ET | Source: Sveriges Riksbank
Bid date, 2026-07-21Auction date2026-07-21Settlement date2026-07-22Maturity Date2026-07-29Nominal amount482 billion SEKInterest rate1.75 %Bid times09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid dateBids are made...Read More
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July 14, 2026 04:15 ET | Source: Sveriges Riksbank
AuctionAuction resultsAuction date2026-07-14Start date2026-07-15Maturity date2026-07-22Interest rate1.75 %Offered volume, SEK bn482.0Total bid amount, SEK bn358.5Accepted volume, SEK bn358.5Number of...Read More