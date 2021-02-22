Highlights:



Dorman surpasses $1 billion in annual net sales in 2020 for the first time in company history.

Record quarterly net sales and earnings per share (“EPS”) driven by robust demand and strong execution.

Net sales of $301.2 million, up 26% as compared to $239.6 million in Q4 2019.

GAAP diluted EPS of $1.11, up 106% as compared to $0.54 in Q4 2019; adjusted diluted EPS* of $1.19, up 129% as compared to $0.52 in Q4 2019.

Dorman remains well-positioned to navigate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity.



COLMAR, Pa., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (the “Company” or “Dorman”) (NASDAQ:DORM), a leading supplier in the automotive aftermarket industry, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 26, 2020.

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

The Company reported fourth quarter 2020 net sales of $301.2 million, up 26% as compared to net sales of $239.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Record sales performance in the quarter was primarily organic and driven by strong customer demand.

Gross profit was $111.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, or 37.0% of net sales, compared to $78.3 million, or 32.7% of net sales, for the same quarter last year. Adjusted gross margin* was 37.0% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 32.8% in the same quarter last year. Gross margin expansion was driven by improved efficiencies, as well as lower provisions for excess and obsolete inventory as part of the Company’s ongoing efforts to streamline its end-to-end supply chain processes. Additionally, the Company benefitted from the absence of certain charges that impacted gross margin in the prior year quarter, including increased customer return provisions and a charge related to historical underpayment of customs duties. These benefits were partially offset by increased freight costs due to global transportation and logistics constraints related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $65.5 million, or 21.7% of net sales, in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $56.4 million, or 23.5% of net sales, in the same quarter last year. Adjusted SG&A expenses* were $62.3 million, or 20.7% of net sales, in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $57.7 million, or 24.1% of net sales, in the same quarter last year. Approximately 440 basis points of the decrease in SG&A as a percentage of net sales was due to improved leverage from the $62 million increase in net sales as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Additionally, Dorman drove increased operational cost savings in the quarter from productivity improvements at our Portland, TN facility, which were offset by higher incentive compensation and employee stock purchase plan expenses.

Income tax expense was $10.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, or 21.8% of income before income taxes, compared to $4.2 million, or 19.5% of income before income taxes, recorded in the same quarter last year. The increase in the effective tax rate was due to increased state income tax and higher income of foreign entities included within the consolidated U.S. tax group.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $36.0 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, compared to $17.5 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2020, we estimate a negative impact of $0.04 to diluted EPS for out-of-pocket costs related to COVID-19 pandemic, which was partially offset by reduced travel expenses. Adjusted net income* in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $38.3 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, compared to $16.8 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Fiscal 2020 net sales were $1,092.7 million, up 10% as compared to net sales of $991.3 million in fiscal 2019.

Net income for fiscal 2020 was $106.9 million, or $3.30 per diluted share, compared to $83.8 million, or $2.56 per diluted share, for the prior year. Adjusted net income* in fiscal 2020 was $111.6 million, or $3.45 per diluted share, compared to $86.8 million, or $2.65 per diluted share, for the prior year.

Kevin Olsen, Dorman Products’ President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I would like to start by thanking all of our Contributors, whose hard work and dedication to serving our customers drove another record-breaking performance this quarter and enabled us to exceed $1 billion in annual net sales for the first time in our history. We delivered record-high net sales and EPS during the fourth quarter, underscored by robust demand across all channels. To meet this strong volume, we continued to drive productivity improvements across our business and flexed our supply chain, which has been critical in light of global logistics challenges due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We also maintained our commitment to bringing innovative solutions to the aftermarket, as evidenced by a 24% increase in Heavy Duty net sales quarter-over-quarter and strong acceleration in the second half of 2020 of new product launches. We believe our financial position remains healthy and strong, and the actions we took this year, including adjusting our cost structure and investment spending, combined with our strong performance generated $152 million of operating cash flow in 2020, up 59% year-over-year.”

2021 Guidance

The COVID-19 situation remains uncertain and continues to evolve, and it is difficult to determine the full impact that the pandemic will have on overall demand and Dorman’s operations. Therefore, Dorman will not be providing guidance for the 2021 fiscal year at this time.

Mr. Olsen continued, “We are very pleased with our performance in 2020, however, the environment remains extremely fluid given the number of uncertainties regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, including new strains of the virus, freight and logistical challenges and the pace of vaccinations. However, we feel well-positioned for 2021. We will continue to execute on our strategic initiatives and we feel confident that this will result in continued strong organic growth and, combined with pursuing strategic acquisitions, will lead to long term shareholder value.”

Share Repurchases

Dorman repurchased 220,439 shares of its common stock for $20.6 million at an average share price of $93.40 during the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company has $207.1 million remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

About Dorman Products

At Dorman, we give repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks by focusing on solutions first. For over 100 years, we have been one of the automotive aftermarket’s pioneering problem solvers, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a global organization offering more than 81,000 distinct parts, covering both light-duty and heavy-duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

*Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release also contains Non-GAAP financial measures. The reasons why we believe these measures provide useful information to investors and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the supplemental schedules attached.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to the COVID-19 pandemic, net sales, diluted and adjusted diluted earnings per share, gross profit, gross margin, adjusted gross margin, SG&A, adjusted SG&A, income tax expense, income before income taxes, net income, cash and cash equivalents, indebtedness, liquidity, the Company’s share repurchase program, the Company’s outlook and distribution facility costs and productivity initiatives. Words such as “believe,” “demonstrate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “should,” “will” and “likely” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean the statements are not forward-looking. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are outside of our control) which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: (i) competition in the automotive aftermarket industry; (ii) unfavorable economic conditions; (iii) the loss or decrease in sales among one of our top customers; (iv) customer consolidation in the automotive aftermarket industry; (v) foreign currency fluctuations and our dependence on foreign suppliers; (vi) extending credit to customers; (vii) the loss of a key supplier; (viii) limited customer shelf space; (ix) reliance on new product development; (x) changes in automotive technology and improvements in the quality of new vehicle parts; (xi) inability to protect our intellectual property and claims of intellectual property infringement; (xii) quality problems with products after their production and sale to customers; (xiii) loss of third party transportation providers on whom we depend; (xiv) unfavorable results of legal proceedings; (xv) our executive chairman and his family owning a significant portion of the Company;(xvi) operations may be subject to quarterly fluctuations and disruptions from events beyond our control; (xvii) cyber-attacks; (xviii) imposition of taxes, duties or tariffs; (xix) the level of our indebtedness; (xx) exposure to risks related to accounts receivable; (xxi) the phaseout of LIBOR or the impact of the imposition of a new reference rate; (xxii) volatility in the market price of our common stock and potential securities class action litigation; (xxiii) losing the services of our executive officers or other highly qualified and experienced contributors; (xxiv) the inability to identify suitable acquisition candidates, complete acquisitions or integrate acquisitions successfully; (xxv) the effects of widespread public health epidemics, including COVID-19; and (xxvi) failure to maintain sufficient inventory to meet customer demand or failure to anticipate future changes in customer demands. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the information contained in this press release, reference is made to the information in Part I, “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019, as amended, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 26, 2020 and the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 26, 2020 that the Company expects to file later today. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update any of the information in this press release, including but not limited to any situation where any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per-share amounts) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (unaudited) 12/26/20 Pct.* 12/28/19 Pct. * Net sales $ 301,216 100.0 $ 239,567 100.0 Cost of goods sold 189,846 63.0 161,305 67.3 Gross profit 111,370 37.0 78,262 32.7 Selling, general and administrative expenses 65,455 21.7 56,362 23.5 Income from operations 45,915 15.2 21,900 9.1 Other income (expense), net 46 — (111 ) — Income before income taxes 45,961 15.3 21,789 9.1 Provision for income taxes 10,010 3.3 4,241 1.8 Net income $ 35,951 11.9 $ 17,548 7.3 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.11 $ 0.54 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 32,310 32,538





Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (unaudited) 12/26/20 Pct.* 12/28/19 Pct. * Net sales $ 1,092,748 100.0 $ 991,329 100.0 Cost of goods sold 709,632 64.9 651,504 65.7 Gross profit 383,116 35.1 339,825 34.3 Selling, general and administrative expenses 249,743 22.9 233,997 23.6 Income from operations 133,373 12.2 105,828 10.7 Other income (expense), net 2,363 0.2 (21 ) — Income before income taxes 135,736 12.4 105,807 10.7 Provision for income taxes 28,866 2.6 22,045 2.2 Net income $ 106,870 9.8 $ 83,762 8.4 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.30 $ 2.56 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 32,373 32,688

* Percentage of sales. Data may not add due to rounding.





DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) 12/26/20 12/28/19 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 155,576 $ 68,353 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,260 and $957 in 2020 and 2019, respectively 460,878 391,810 Inventories 298,719 280,813 Prepaids and other current assets 7,758 13,614 Total current assets 922,931 754,590 Property, plant and equipment, net 91,009 101,837 Operating lease right-of-use assets 39,002 32,198 Goodwill 91,080 74,458 Intangible assets, net 25,207 21,305 Deferred tax asset, net 12,450 4,336 Other assets 38,982 52,348 Total assets $ 1,220,661 $ 1,041,072 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 117,878 $ 90,437 Accrued compensation 19,711 9,782 Accrued customer rebates and returns 155,751 105,903 Other accrued liabilities 29,305 14,380 Total current liabilities 322,645 220,502 Long-term operating lease liabilities 37,083 29,730 Other long-term liabilities 3,555 13,297 Deferred tax liabilities, net 3,819 3,959 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 32,168,740 and 32,558,168 shares in 2020 and 2019, respectively 322 326 Additional paid-in capital 64,085 52,605 Retained earnings 789,152 720,653 Total shareholders' equity 853,559 773,584 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,220,661 $ 1,041,072

Selected Cash Flow Information (unaudited):

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in thousands) 12/26/20 12/28/19 12/26/20 12/28/19 Cash provided by operating activities $ 6,247 $ 35,656 $ 151,966 $ 95,306 Depreciation, amortization and accretion $ 9,763 $ 4,904 $ 32,307 $ 25,915 Capital expenditures $ 3,389 $ 4,904 $ 15,450 $ 29,560









DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per-share amounts)

Our financial results include certain financial measures not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Non-GAAP financial measures should not be used as a substitute for GAAP measures, or considered in isolation, for the purpose of analyzing our operating performance, financial position or cash flows. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. However, we have presented these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe this presentation, when reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measure, provides useful information to investors by offering additional ways of viewing our results, profitability trends, and underlying growth relative to prior and future periods and to our peers. Management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating, and planning decisions and in evaluating our performance. Non-GAAP financial measures may reflect adjustments for charges such as fair value adjustments, amortization, transaction costs, severance, accelerated depreciation, and other similar expenses related to acquisitions as well as other items that we believe are not related to our ongoing performance.

Adjusted Net Income:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (unaudited) 12/26/20* 12/28/19* 12/26/20* 12/28/19* Net income (GAAP) $ 35,951 $ 17,548 $ 106,870 $ 83,762 Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization [1] 802 633 3,205 2,502 Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] 2,363 (1,715 ) 4,527 1,426 Pretax gain on equity method investment [3] — — (2,498 ) — Noncash impairment related to equity method investment [4] — — 2,080 — Tax adjustment (related to above items) [5] (816 ) 333 (1,810 ) (911 ) Tax benefit for reversal of deferred tax liability for equity method investment [6] — — (813 ) — Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 38,300 $ 16,799 $ 111,561 $ 86,779 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.11 $ 0.54 $ 3.30 $ 2.56 Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization [1] 0.02 0.02 0.10 0.08 Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] 0.07 (0.05 ) 0.14 0.04 Pretax gain on equity method investment [3] — — (0.08 ) — Noncash impairment related to equity method investment [4] — — 0.06 — Tax adjustment (related to above items) [5] (0.02 ) 0.01 (0.06 ) (0.03 ) Tax benefit for reversal of deferred tax liability for equity method investment [6] — — (0.03 ) — Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 1.19 $ 0.52 $ 3.45 $ 2.65 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 32,310 32,538 32,373 32,688

* Amounts may not add due to rounding.

See accompanying notes at the end of this supplemental schedule.



Adjusted Gross Profit:

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (unaudited) 12/26/20 Pct.** 12/28/19 Pct.** Gross profit (GAAP) $ 111,370 37.0 $ 78,262 32.7 Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] 29 0.0 287 0.1 Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 111,399 37.0 $ 78,549 32.8 Net sales $ 301,216 $ 239,567





Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (unaudited) 12/26/20 Pct.** 12/28/19 Pct.** Gross profit (GAAP) $ 383,116 35.1 $ 339,825 34.3 Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] 927 0.1 674 0.1 Noncash impairment related to equity method investment [4] 2,080 0.2 — — Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 386,123 35.3 $ 340,499 34.3 Net sales $ 1,092,748 $ 991,329

Adjusted SG&A Expenses:

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (unaudited) 12/26/20 Pct.** 12/28/19 Pct.** SG&A expenses (GAAP) $ 65,455 21.7 $ 56,362 23.5 Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization [1] (802 ) (0.3 ) (633 ) (0.3 ) Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] (2,334 ) (0.8 ) 2,002 0.8 Adjusted SG&A expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 62,319 20.7 $ 57,731 24.1 Net sales $ 301,216 $ 239,567





Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (unaudited) 12/26/20 Pct.** 12/28/19 Pct.** SG&A expenses (GAAP) $ 249,743 22.9 $ 233,997 23.6 Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization [1] (3,205 ) (0.3 ) (2,502 ) (0.3 ) Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] (3,600 ) (0.3 ) (752 ) (0.1 ) Adjusted SG&A expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 242,938 22.2 $ 230,743 23.3 Net sales $ 1,092,748 $ 991,329

Adjusted Other Income (Expense):

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (unaudited) 12/26/20 Pct.** 12/28/19 Pct.** Other income (expense) (GAAP) $ 46 0.0 $ (111 ) (0.0 ) Gain on equity method investment [3] — — — — Adjusted other income (expense) (Non-GAAP) $ 46 0.0 $ (111 ) (0.0 ) Net sales $ 301,216 $ 239,567





Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (unaudited) 12/26/20 Pct.** 12/28/19 Pct.** Other income (expense) (GAAP) $ 2,363 0.2 $ (21 ) (0.0 ) Gain on equity method investment [3] (2,498 ) (0.2 ) — — Adjusted other income (expense) (Non-GAAP) $ (135 ) (0.0 ) $ (21 ) (0.0 ) Net sales $ 1,092,748 $ 991,329

* *Percentage of sales. Data may not add due to rounding.

