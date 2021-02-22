ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
15-Feb-21 64,655 498.9264 32,258,086.39
16-Feb-21 64,416 500.7786 32,258,154.30
17-Feb-21 65,168 495.0133 32,259,026.73
18-Feb-21 66,421 485.6670 32,258,487.81
19-Feb-21 66,069 488.2473 32,258,010.86

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

