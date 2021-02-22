ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|15-Feb-21
|64,655
|498.9264
|32,258,086.39
|16-Feb-21
|64,416
|500.7786
|32,258,154.30
|17-Feb-21
|65,168
|495.0133
|32,259,026.73
|18-Feb-21
|66,421
|485.6670
|32,258,487.81
|19-Feb-21
|66,069
|488.2473
|32,258,010.86
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
