Mountain View, CA, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSO2, the leader in digital transformation technology, announced the promotions of two regional vice presidents to support growing enterprise adoption of the company’s products and services worldwide.

Ricardo Diniz, vice president and general manager of the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Italy and Portugal previously served as the head of sales for the European region.

Fernando Arditti, vice president and general manager of Latin America previously served as the head of sales for the region.

Hundreds of the world’s largest corporations, top universities, and governments now rely on WSO2’s open source, cloud-native solutions to drive their digital transformation—executing over 6 trillion transactions annually. Using WSO2 for API management, integration, and customer identity and access management (CIAM), these organizations are harnessing the full power of their APIs to securely deliver the digital services and applications powering their businesses.

“Ricardo and Fernando have played valued roles in ensuring the success of our customers across the UK, Europe and Latin America in implementing their digital strategies with our software and consulting,” said Dr. Sanjiva Weerawarana, WSO2 founder and CEO. “In their new positions, they will bring years of expertise and knowledge of customers’ regional requirements to support the accelerated enterprise adoption of our solutions for enabling secure, API-first digital services.”

Ricardo Diniz: Ensuring Continuous Growth

As vice president and general manager of the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Italy and Portugal, Ricardo will formulate overall sales strategies while managing and assisting the team and partners to cultivate the successful customer relationships that drive continuous revenue growth. Additionally, he will establish and strengthen senior-level relationships while focusing on driving digital transformation with leading corporations in the region.

Most recently as the head of sales for the European region, Ricardo achieved 150% revenue growth over the last few years. Prior to joining WSO2, Ricardo served as the vice president of JPMorgan Chase & Co and Ariba for over two decades. where he was responsible for developing business and sales strategies for global corporate customers offering financial and technological solutions.

Fernando Arditti: Growth Through Collaboration

As vice president and general manager of Latin America, Fernando will drive all aspects of the business including sales, marketing, legal, and customer acquisition. His main areas of focus will be in formulating growth plans in markets, such as Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, as well as recruiting and training new talent while leading a team of experienced professionals in achieving annual targets.

Fernando brings more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry. Prior to taking on his new role, Fernando was instrumental in growing WSO2’s business in South America by 41% in 2020, while adding a total of 22 value-added resellers and qualified integration partners. Previously, Fernando had a leadership role at Bloomberg in São Paulo where he was responsible for developing new business opportunities for Bloomberg Tradebook in Latin America and building relationships with major banks and key accounts across the region. He started his career at Creative Labs in Silicon Valley.

