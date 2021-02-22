San Ramon, CA, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experience.com, home of the world’s most impactful Experience Management Platform, today announces that it has partnered with VidMagic, the video cloud solution that helps brands and professionals easily create engaging content for social media sites. With this new partnership, Experience.com clients will be able to turn their experience reviews into eye-catching videos with just a couple of clicks.

“This new partnership will make it even easier for our XMP clients to use the true voice of customer to power their marketing efforts and win in their local markets,” said Craig Pollack, SVP of Partnerships at Experience.com. “We are excited to enter into this partnership with VidMagic to make every experience matter more.”

Experience.com’s XM Platform helps brands and employees capture, analyze, and amplify CX data in real-time. Happy customers are asked to share their experiences via reviews on social media and industry sites. With the VidMagic integration, clients can click to turn their review content into engaging, personalized videos for social media sites and their website. The VidMagic tool gives brands the ability to highlight key phrases or words, add personalized photos, music and more.

"We're excited to help Experience.com members effortlessly convert customer reviews to scroll stopping video testimonials for social media platforms," says Jason Lutz, COO VidMagic. "Video is the best way to ensure that every happy customer's experience is seen on social media and around the web."

Video content is one of the most effective and engaging marketing channels. Over 500 million people watch video on Facebook every day, according to Forbes. When you combine the power of video with the impact of customer reviews with the VidMagic integration, you have an effective way to share the voice of the customer to build online reputation and increase SEO optimization.

Experience.com clients are now able to use the VidMagic integration to create video reviews now and should contact their CSM to activate. To learn more about the Experience Management Platform, visit experience.com

About Experience.com

We believe that experience is everything. Amazing experiences create customers for life, and poor ones destroy brands and businesses. That’s why Experience.com has built the most impactful Experience Management Platform (XMP) available anywhere, with features to drive operational and behavioral change, in real-time, during the moments that matter. XMP delivers impactful business outcomes including increased customer satisfaction, brand loyalty, online reputation and visibility, as well as improved employee engagement, and compliance - making every experience matter more. Founded in 2015 and originally founded as SocialSurvey, Experience.com is headquartered in San Ramon, Calif. and backed by SavantGrowth (fka Kennet Partners), Silicon Valley Data Capital, Tri-Valley Ventures, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. For more information, visit www.experience.com or call +1 (888) 701 4512.

About VidMagic

Quality content on social media is only worthwhile if the visitor stops the scroll and pays attention to the messaging. Released in 2020, VidMagic is designed for nontechnical business professionals to easily post eye-catching content that elevates their expertise. VidMagic offers a comprehensive assortment of tools, ranging from an extensive library of industry content and sales videos, a static blog-to-video converter, and millions of images, videos, and gifs to produce stunning video messaging. Parent company TBWS, founded in 2007, has a long history of successful purpose-built products, including RateAlert.com, LOsocialbot.com, and most recently VidMagic. For more information, go to VidMagic.com or call (404) 600 1003.

