GREAT NECK, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT APARTMENTS CORP. (NYSE:BRT), a multi-family real estate investment trust with properties located primarily in the Southeast United States and Texas, today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 after the market close on Thursday, March 11, 2021.



Conference Call and Webcast Information:

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial results with investors and other interested parties at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, March 12, 2021. The call will be hosted by Jeffrey A. Gould, Chief Executive Officer. To participate in the conference call, callers from the United States and Canada should dial 1-877-407-9208, and international callers should dial 1-201-493-6784, ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time. The webcast may also be accessed live by visiting the Company’s investor relations website under the “webcast” tab at https://brtapartments.com/investor-relations.

Replay Information:

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday, March 12, 2021 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, March 26, 2021. To access the replay, listeners may use 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13715640.

Additional Information:

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the related supplemental disclosures on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at: https://brtapartments.com/investor-relations for further details. The Form 10-K can also be accessed through the “Investor Relations” section of BRT’s website. For additional information on BRT’s operations, activities and properties, please visit its website at www.brtapartments.com.

Investor Relations - (516) 466-3100

BRT APARTMENTS CORP.

60 Cutter Mill Road

Suite 303

Great Neck, New York 11021

Telephone (516) 466-3100

Telecopier (516) 466-3132

www.BRTapartments.com