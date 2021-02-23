With the multilingual NLP algorithm, the AI hybrid solution, and low implementation effort, e-bot7 is one of the most innovative AI providers worldwide. e-bot7 develops and integrates artificial intelligence and deep learning into existing CRM customer service systems. The solution from the company, based in Munich, London, Paris, and Amsterdam, automates customer service inquiries and processes, analyses incoming messages, and supports customer service employees with suggested answers. This reduces the average processing time by up to 80%.

With the multilingual NLP algorithm, the AI hybrid solution, and low implementation effort, e-bot7 is one of the most innovative AI providers worldwide. e-bot7 develops and integrates artificial intelligence and deep learning into existing CRM customer service systems. The solution from the company, based in Munich, London, Paris, and Amsterdam, automates customer service inquiries and processes, analyses incoming messages, and supports customer service employees with suggested answers. This reduces the average processing time by up to 80%.

Munich, Germany, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Conversational AI platform now available in more than 70 languages.

High-quality translations are achieved through Neural Machine Translation.

Till Bauer, Tech Lead of the Machine Learning department explains: "We have expanded our translation layer by adding more languages. We chose Neural Machine Translation as our approach because machine translation can already access our existing models."

"As an international company, it is enormously important for us to be able to map as many languages as possible in our target markets," explains Maximilian Gerer, co-founder and CTO of e-bot7. "With the help of Neural Machine Translation, we were thus able to add the new translation layer to our platform so that we can deliver outstanding linguistic quality to the customer."

Outside of the English-speaking regions, various providers of smart chatbots in comparison to e-bot7 cannot deliver the linguistic quality that customers perceive as standard in customer service today. For this reason, the platform was expanded to include the translation layer. Previously, the AI platform was already available in nine languages.

The following languages are now available: Afrikaans, Albanian, Amharic, Arabic, Armenian, Azerbaijani, Bengali, Bosnian, Bulgarian, Catalan, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Croatian, Danish, Dari, Catalan, English, Estonian, Farsi (Persian), Finnish, French, French-Canadian, Georgian, German, Greek, Gujarati, Haitian Creole, Hausa, Hebrew, Hindi, Icelandic, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Kazakh, Korean, Latvian, Lithuanian, Malay, Malayalam, Maltese, Macedonian, Mongolian, Norwegian, Pashto, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Serbian, Sinhalese, Slovak, Slovenian, Somali, Spanish, Spanish-Mexican, Swahili, Swedish, Filipino Tagalog, Tamil, Czech, Telugu, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Urdu, Uzbek, Vietnamese and Welsh.

