MONTRÉAL, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (the “Corporation”), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, announces it has filed its Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for its first quarter ended December 31, 2020.
Summary
“The first quarter of 2021 has set the pace for the reminder of FY2021.” Said Martin Legault, CEO of Premier Health. “Premier Health’s results for this quarter are above our budget and we are continuing on our growth path.”
First Quarter 2021 Results Highlights
|December 31, 2020
(3 months)
|December 31, 2019
(3 months)
|Revenues
|$13,360,309
|$3,364,158
|From last period
|+297
|%
|Gross margin
|$3,803,468
|$884,605
|From last period
|+330
|%
|EBITDA (1)
|$1,318,718
|$215,545
|From last period
|+512
|%
|Net Income
|$715,645
|$136,493
|From last period
|+424
|%
(1) Adjusted EBITDA before non-recurring items
Business Highlights
Financing Highlights
Completion of Code Bleu Acquisition
Premier Health completed the previously announced Code Bleu acquisition on November 6 for a total consideration of C$17 million. The acquisition was financed by a $10M term loan, the issuance of 6,521,740 common shares of the Corporation at $0.69 per share and a $2.5M balance of sale subject to performance objectives. Code Bleu’s Q1-2021 partial consolidation (55 days over a 92 day quarter) added over 87,000 billed hours and revenues of $5.3M to Premier Health’s results.
About Premier Health
Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of staffing and outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, corporations, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary PSweb platform to lead the healthcare services sector digital transformation to provide patients with faster, cheaper and more accessible care services.
Non-GAAP Measures
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), is calculated as the net profit (loss), before non-recurring items such as acquisition and transaction costs, non-cash expenses (including loss from disposal of assets, impairments, amortization and depreciation), interest expense, net of interest income and income tax expense.
Premier Health of America Inc.
Blainville, Quebec, CANADA
