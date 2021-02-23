Company announcement no. 10/2021

The notice for DFDS’ annual general meeting to be held on 23 March 2021 has now been published and is available from this link:

https://www.dfds.com/en/about/investors/general-meetings

See also attachment.

Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO, +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO, +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR, +45 33 42 33 59

Nicole Seroff, Communications, +45 31 40 34 46

