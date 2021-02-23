SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, has today launched Check Point Harmony, the first unified solution to enable secure connectivity to any resource anywhere and give total endpoint protection for users on any device. Harmony secures both corporate and BYOD devices, and internet connections from known and zero-day attacks, while giving Zero-Trust access to business applications in a single, easy to manage solution.
Securing the new ‘work from anywhere’ environment is a leading priority for enterprises, as 81% have adopted mass remote working, and 74% plan to do so permanently. However, they have serious concerns about securing remote users: 52% stated their top concern was securing staff endpoints, and 47% said stopping social engineering attacks, yet just 29% deploy endpoint protections on employees’ home PCs.
Check Point Harmony addresses these challenges, unifying endpoint, browser, email and remote access security components to protect all user devices and the enterprise networks they connect to against known and unknown threats. Harmony integrates key security capabilities in a single solution to deliver:
“In the past year, organizations have made significant IT infrastructure changes to enable mass remote working, and they will continue to do so,” says Michael Suby, Research VP at IDC. “Our forecasts show that by 2024, mobile workers will account for nearly 60% of the total U.S. workforce. These accelerated changes open up security gaps and dramatically expand organizations’ attack surface, especially on employees’ own devices and PCs and remote connections to corporate applications.”
“The move to mass remote working created security gaps in organizations’ security infrastructures that cannot easily be addressed with multiple different point products from several different security vendors,” said Rafi Kretchmer, VP Product Marketing at Check Point Software. “Harmony closes these gaps with unified, multi-layered security and prevention technologies, blocking against all exploit techniques across all attack vectors. This protects the enterprise’s network end to end, ensuring uncompromised security for the new ‘work from anywhere’ enterprise environment, with easy deployment and single-console management.”
Check Point Harmony is easy to deploy with a simple per-user pricing model and is managed via a cloud service, enabling user-centric security policies to be applied across organizations’ environments.
For further information about Check Point Harmony, visit https://www.checkpoint.com/harmony
Follow Check Point via:
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware
Blog: http://blog.checkpoint.com
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies
About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Check Point offers its multilevel security architecture, Infinity Total Protection with Gen V advanced threat prevention, which defends enterprises’ cloud, network and mobile device held information. Check Point provides the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.
|MEDIA CONTACT:
|INVESTOR CONTACT:
|Emilie Beneitez Lefebvre
|Kip E. Meintzer
|Check Point Software Technologies
|Check Point Software Technologies
|press@checkpoint.com
|ir@us.checkpoint.com
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
San Carlos, California, UNITED STATES
opk_check-point_logo_horizontal.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: