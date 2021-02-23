CORONA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KPC Health’s Global Medical Centers have been selected as recipients for numerous local and national awards related to quality of care, patient safety, and pandemic response. The complete list of awards and facilities are listed below.



“These awards are a testament to the hard work, professionalism, and talent of the healthcare workers at each of our hospitals,” said Dr. Kali P. Chaudhuri, Founder and Chairman of KPC Health. “Given all that they have sacrificed and gone through this year, it is particularly meaningful to see them receive this well-deserved recognition.”

“I am extremely proud of our doctors, nurses, and staff for being able to maintain excellence in patient care and safety, while simultaneously responding to a once in a lifetime global pandemic,” said Peter Baronoff, Chief Executive Officer of KPC Health. “They are truly the heroes of the day.”

Orange County Global Medical Center

Major Cardiac Surgery, Top 10% Hospital in the State (CareChex Medical Excellence Award)

Cardiac Care, Top 10% Hospital in the West (CareChex Patient Safety Award)

Neurological Care, Top 10% Hospital in the Nation (CareChex Patient Safety Award)

Trauma Care, Top 10% Hospital in the Nation (CareChex Patient Safety Award)

Sepsis Care, Top 10% Hospital in the Nation (CareChex Patient Safety Award)

Stroke Honor Roll Elite, Gold Plus (American Heart Association Get with the Guidelines)

Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll, Gold Plus (American Heart Association Get with the Guidelines)



Hemet Global Medical Center

Women’s Health, Top 10% Hospital in the Nation (CareChex Medical Excellence Award)

Pulmonary Care, Top 10% Hospital in the Nation (CareChex Medical Excellence Award)

Pneumonia Care, Top 10% Hospital in the Nation (CareChex Medical Excellence Award)

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Top 10% Hospital in the West (CareChex Patient Safety Award)

Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll, Silver Plus (American Heart Association Get with the Guidelines)



Victor Valley Global Medical Center

Women’s Health, Top 100 Hospital in the Nation (CareChex Medical Excellence Award)

Pneumonia Care, Top 10% Hospital in the Nation (CareChex Medical Excellence Award)

Cardiac Care, Top 10% Hospital in the West (CareChex Patient Safety Award)



Anaheim Global Medical Center

Stroke Honor Roll, Silver Plus (American Heart Association Get with the Guidelines)

Maternity Care, Honor Roll (Cal Hospital Compare Honor Roll)

Chapman Global Medical Center

General Surgery, Top 10% Hospital in the Nation (CareChex Medical Excellence Award)



South Coast Global Medical Center

Outstanding Efforts in Response to the Coronavirus Pandemic (Santa Ana Chamber of Commerce)



Menifee Global Medical Center

Recognized by the Regional Cancer Treatment Taskforce and City of Menifee



KPC Health owns and operates a group of integrated healthcare delivery systems consisting of acute care hospitals, Independent Physician Associations, medical groups, and various fully integrated multi-specialty medical facilities. KPC Health’s current system of hospitals includes seven full-service acute care hospitals located throughout southern California, including Orange County Global Medical Center, Chapman Global Medical Center, Anaheim Global Medical Center, South Coast Global Medical Center, Hemet Global Medical Center, Menifee Global Medical Center, and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.