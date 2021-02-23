-   Fourth Quarter Revenues of $34.7 Million Increased 48% - 
-   Full Year 2020 Revenues of $117.0 Million Grew 51% - 
- Total Written Premiums Increased 45% for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 - 
-   Total Franchises and Corporate Sales Headcount Grew 55% and 47%, Respectively - 
-   Full Year 2020 Net Income Growth of 81% and Adjusted EBITDA Growth of 59% -

WESTLAKE, Texas, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. Beginning with the fourth quarter and full year 2019, the Company began reporting results under accounting standard ASC 606. See Goosehead’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 for a discussion of the changes from year ended December 31, 2018 to the year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Highlights

  • Revenues grew organically 48% to $34.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020; full year 2020 revenues of $117.0 million grew 51% compared to 2019
  • Fourth quarter Core Revenues* of $25.7 million increased 46%; full year 2020 Core Revenues* of $95.1 million increased 41%
  • Fourth quarter net income of $5.3 million; net income attributable to Goosehead Insurance, Inc. of $2.8 million or $0.15 per basic share and $0.14 per diluted share
  • Fourth quarter and full year Adjusted EPS* of $0.19 per share and $0.68, respectively
  • Full year Adjusted EBITDA* of $27.8 million increased 59%
  • Total written premiums placed for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 increased 45% to $285 million and $1.074 billion, respectively
  • Policies in force grew 48% from the prior-year period to 713,000
  • Corporate sales headcount of 364 was up 47% year-over-year
  • Total franchises increased 55% compared to the prior year period to 1,468; total operating franchises grew 45% compared to the prior-year period to 891

*Core Revenue, Adjusted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of Core Revenue to total revenues, Adjusted EBITDA to net income and Adjusted EPS to basic earnings per share, the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP, are set forth in the reconciliation table accompanying this release.

“We achieved another exceptional year of profitable organic growth in 2020 and our disruptive platform continues to attract increasingly high quality talent,” stated Mark E. Jones, Chairman and CEO. “These results, achieved in a year of unique and significant challenges, further demonstrate the strength and resiliency of our unique business model. We are extremely pleased to see the investments we made in 2019 and prior pay dividends in 2020, and we believe the significant investments in people and technology we made last year will fuel growth in 2021 and beyond. Our choice model, industry leading human capital, best in class service and proprietary technology provide what we believe to be an unmatched client, agent, and partner experience that we believe will allow us to continue to gain meaningful share in the U.S. personal lines market. Our entire Goosehead team remained relentlessly externally focused throughout 2020, and I want to thank them for their incredible enthusiasm, dedication and tireless efforts in delivering for our clients, partners, and shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
For the fourth quarter of 2020, revenues were $34.7 million, an increase of 48% compared to 2019. Core Revenues, a non-GAAP measure which excludes contingent commissions and initial franchise fees, were $25.7 million, a 46% increase from $17.7 million in the prior year period. Core Revenues are the most reliable revenue stream for the Company, consisting of New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Renewal Commissions, and Renewal Royalty Fees. Core Revenue growth was driven by growth in corporate agents and operating franchises (which were driven by investments in our recruiting team in 2019 and prior), productivity improvements in the Franchise Channel, and continued high levels of retention. Total written premiums placed, which is a leading indicator of future revenue growth, grew 45% in the fourth quarter to $285 million, compared to $196 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $29.2 million, up 73% from $16.8 million in the prior-year period. The increase from the prior period was due to larger employee compensation and benefits expenses related to ongoing investments in our corporate agents, franchise sales team, and information systems developers. Significant outperformance from our corporate sales and recruiting teams during 2020 led to higher variable compensation for the year, primarily during the fourth quarter. Also, the Company continued to expand its real estate footprint and invest in our technology roadmap, with enhancements to our client-facing portal and numerous additional carrier integration projects, which grew the Company’s general and administrative expenses for the year. Finally, the Company continued its meaningful investment in its finance and accounting function to meet Sarbanes-Oxley requirements during the year.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $5.3 million.   Net income attributable to Goosehead Insurance, Inc. for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $2.8 million, or $0.15 per basic share and $0.14 per diluted share. Adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2020, which excludes equity-based compensation, was $0.19 per share. Total Adjusted EBITDA was $7.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full Year 2020 Results
For the full year ending December 31, 2020, revenues were $117.0 million, an increase of 51% compared to $77.5 million in 2019. Core Revenues for the full year 2020 were $95.1 million, a 41% increase from $67.6 million in 2019.

Net income for the full year ended December 31, 2020 was $18.8 million.   Net income attributable to Goosehead Insurance, Inc. was $9.3 million, or $0.55 per basic share and $0.51 per diluted share. Adjusted EPS, which excludes equity-based compensation, was $0.68 per share for the the full year 2020. Total Adjusted EBITDA was $27.8 million for the full year 2020, an increase of 59% from 2019, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 24%.

Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $24.9 million and an unused line of credit of $19.7 million. Total outstanding term note payable balance was $78.5 million as of December 31, 2020.

2021 Outlook

The Company’s outlook for full year 2021 is as follows:

  • Total written premiums placed for 2021 are expected to be between $1.48 billion and $1.55 billion, representing organic growth of 38% on the low end of the range to 44% on the high end of the range.
  • Total revenues for 2021 are expected to be between $144 million and $155 million, representing organic growth of 23% on the low end of the range to 32% on the high end of the range. This assumes continued strong growth in Core Revenue partly offset by a challenging comparison on Ancillary Revenue from 2020.

About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States.   Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience.   Goosehead represents over 140 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of nine corporate sales offices and over 1,468 operating and contracted franchise locations. For more information, please visit gooseheadinsurance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which represent Goosehead’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Goosehead’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “projects”, “potential”, “outlook” or “continue”, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, conditions impacting insurance carriers or other parties with which Goosehead does business, the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the loss of one or more key executives or an inability to attract and retain qualified personnel and the failure to attract and retain highly qualified franchisees. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions “1A. Risk Factors” in Goosehead’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, "Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Goosehead's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three- and nine-months ended September 30, 2020 and in Goosehead’s other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities Exchange Commission's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Goosehead or to persons acting on behalf of Goosehead are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Goosehead does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended December 31, Full Year Ended December 31,
  2020 2019 2020 2019
Revenues:        
Commissions and agency fees $22,367  $15,173  $71,811  $46,366 
Franchise revenues 12,043  8,028  44,390  30,503 
Interest income 240  174  813  617 
Total revenues 34,650  23,375  117,014  77,486 
Operating Expenses:        
Employee compensation and benefits 19,511  10,800  66,819  41,715 
General and administrative expenses 8,110  5,242  25,532  19,042 
Bad debts 572  245  1,576  725 
Depreciation and amortization 994  540  3,147  1,931 
Total operating expenses 29,187  16,827  97,074  63,413 
Income from operations 5,463  6,548  19,940  14,073 
Other Income (Expense):        
Other income 14    90   
Interest expense (645) (526) (2,310) (2,387)
Income before taxes 4,832  6,022  17,720  11,686 
Tax expense (benefit) (423) 673  (1,035) 1,304 
Net income 5,255  5,349  18,755  10,382 
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests 2,496  3,504  9,468  6,815 
Net income attributable to Goosehead Insurance, Inc. $2,759  $1,845  $9,287  $3,567 
Earnings per share:        
Basic $0.15  $0.12  $0.55  $0.24 
Diluted $0.14  $0.11  $0.51  $0.22 
Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding        
Basic 17,904  15,213  16,785  14,864 
Diluted 19,701  16,529  18,383  16,100 

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.
Consolidated Supplemental Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2020 2019
Revenues:    
Core Revenue:    
Renewal Commissions(1) $7,509  $5,875 
Renewal Royalty Fees(2) 7,903  5,196 
New Business Commissions(1) 4,872  3,231 
New Business Royalty Fees(2) 2,886  1,773 
Agency Fees(1) 2,559  1,579 
Total Core Revenue 25,729  17,654 
Cost Recovery Revenue:      
Initial Franchise Fees(2) 1,205  951 
Interest Income 240  174 
Total Cost Recovery Revenue 1,445  1,125 
Ancillary Revenue:      
Contingent Commissions(1) 7,427  4,488 
Other Income(2) 49  108 
Total Ancillary Revenue 7,476  4,596 
Total Revenues 34,650  23,375 
Operating Expenses:    
Employee compensation and benefits 19,511  10,800 
General and administrative expenses 8,110  5,242 
Bad debts 572  245 
Depreciation and amortization 994  540 
Total operating expenses 29,187  16,827 
Income from operations 5,463  6,548 
Other Income (Expense):    
Other income 14   
Interest expense (645) (526)
Income before taxes 4,832  6,022 
Tax (benefit) expense (423) 673 
Net Income 5,255  5,349 
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests 2,496  3,504 
Net Income attributable to Goosehead Insurance Inc. $2,759  $1,845 
     
Earnings per share:    
Basic $0.15  0.12 
Diluted $0.14  0.11 
Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding    
Basic 17,904  15,213 
Diluted 19,701  16,529 

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.
Consolidated Supplemental Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

  Full Year Ended December 31,
  2020 2019
Revenues:    
Core Revenue:    
Renewal Commissions(1) $28,891  $22,924 
Renewal Royalty Fees(2)  29,309   19,462 
New Business Commissions(1)  17,324   11,961 
New Business Royalty Fees(2)  10,623   7,149 
Agency Fees(1)  8,921   6,058 
Total Core Revenue  95,068   67,554 
Cost Recovery Revenue:        
Initial Franchise Fees(2)  4,236   3,784 
Interest Income  813   617 
Total Cost Recovery Revenue  5,049   4,401 
Ancillary Revenue:        
Contingent Commissions(1)  16,675   5,423 
Other Income(2)  222   108 
Total Ancillary Revenue  16,897   5,531 
Total Revenues  117,014   77,486 
Operating Expenses:        
Employee compensation and benefits 66,819  41,715 
General and administrative expenses 25,532  19,042 
Bad debts 1,576  725 
Depreciation and amortization 3,147  1,931 
Total operating expenses 97,074  63,413 
Income from operations 19,940  14,073 
Other Income (Expense):    
Other income 90   
Interest expense (2,310) (2,387)
Income before taxes 17,720  11,686 
Tax (benefit) expense (1,035) 1,304 
Net Income 18,755  10,382 
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests 9,468  6,815 
Net Income attributable to Goosehead Insurance Inc. $9,287  $3,567 
     
Earnings per share:    
Basic $0.55  0.24 
Diluted $0.51  0.22 
Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding    
Basic 16,785  14,864 
Diluted 18,383  16,100 

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.
Segment Information
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

  Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
  Franchise
Channel		 Corporate
Channel		 Other Total
Revenues:        
Core Revenue:        
Renewal Commissions(1) $  28,891  $  $28,891 
Renewal Royalty Fees(2) 29,309      29,309 
New Business Commissions(1)   17,324    17,324 
New Business Royalty Fees(2) 10,623      10,623 
Agency Fees(1)   8,921    8,921 
Total Core Revenue 39,932  55,136    95,068 
Cost Recovery Revenue:        
Initial Franchise Fees(2) 4,236      4,236 
Interest Income 813      813 
Total Cost Recovery Revenue 5,049      5,049 
Ancillary Revenue:        
Contingent Commissions(1) 10,754  5,921    16,675 
Other Income(2) 222      222 
Total Ancillary Revenue 10,976  5,921    16,897 
Total Revenues 55,957  61,057    117,014 
Operating expenses:        
Employee compensation and benefits, excluding equity based compensation 26,231  35,843    62,074 
General and administrative expenses 9,618  12,058  3,856  25,532 
Bad debts 387  1,189    1,576 
Total Operating Expenses 36,236  49,090  3,856  89,182 
Adjusted EBITDA 19,721  11,967  (3,856) 27,832 
Other income (expense) 90      90 
Equity based compensation     (4,745) (4,745)
Interest expense     (2,310) (2,310)
Depreciation and amortization (1,775) (1,372)   (3,147)
Income tax benefit     1,035  1,035 
Net income $18,036  $10,595  $(9,876) $18,755 
December 31, 2020:        
Total Assets $82,804  $25,609  $77,424  $185,837 

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

  December 31,
  2020 2019
Assets    
Current Assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $24,913  $14,337 
Restricted cash 1,323  923 
Commissions and agency fees receivable, net 18,604  6,884 
Receivable from franchisees, net 2,100  2,602 
Prepaid expenses 3,705  1,987 
Total current assets 50,645  26,733 
Receivable from franchisees, net of current portion 18,179  11,014 
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 16,650  9,542 
Right-of use asset 22,513   
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 549  445 
Deferred income taxes, net 73,363  15,537 
Other assets 3,938  1,357 
Total assets $185,837  $64,628 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity        
Current Liabilities:        
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $8,101  $5,033 
Premiums payable 1,323  923 
Lease liability 3,203   
Deferred rent   683 
Contract liabilities 4,233  2,771 
Note payable 3,500  4,000 
Total current liabilities 20,360  13,410 
Lease liability, net of current portion 32,933   
Deferred rent, net of current portion   6,681 
Note payable, net of current portion 79,408  42,161 
Contract liabilities, net of current portion 29,968  20,024 
Liabilities under tax receivable agreement, net of current portion 61,572  13,359 
Total liabilities 224,241  95,635 
Commitments and contingencies (see notes 9, 15, and 17)    
Class A common stock, $0.01 par value per share 300,000,000 shares authorized, 18,303,649 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020, 15,238,079 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 183  152 
Class B common stock, $0.01 par value per share - 50,000,000 shares authorized, 18,446,689 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020, 21,054,935 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 184  210 
Additional paid in capital 29,371  14,442 
Accumulated deficit (34,614) (23,811)
Total stockholders' equity and members' deficit (4,876) (9,007)
Non-controlling interests (33,528) (22,000)
Total equity (38,404) (31,007)
Total liabilities and equity $185,837  $64,628 
         

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.
Reconciliation Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP

This release includes Core Revenue, Cost Recovery Revenue, Ancillary Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EPS that are not required by, nor presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company refers to these measures as “non-GAAP financial measures.” The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating its performance and considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by excluding potential differences caused by variations in capital structures, tax position, depreciation, amortization and certain other items that the Company believes are not representative of its core business. The Company uses Core Revenue, Cost Recovery Revenue, Ancillary Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EPS for business planning purposes and in measuring its performance relative to that of its competitors.

These non-GAAP financial measures are defined by the Company as follows:

  • "Core Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Renewal Commissions, Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Commissions, New Business Royalty Fees, and Agency Fees. We believe that Core Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes all of our revenues from sales of individual insurance policies.
  • "Cost Recovery Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Initial Franchise Fees and Interest Income. We believe that Cost Recovery Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes revenues that are viewed by management as cost recovery mechanisms.
  • "Ancillary Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Contingent Commissions and Other Income. We believe that Ancillary Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes revenues that are ancillary to our core business.
  • "Adjusted EBITDA" is a supplemental measure of the Company's performance. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of items that do not relate to business performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude equity-based compensation and other non-operating items, including, among other things, certain non-cash charges and certain non-recurring or non-operating gains or losses.
  • "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" is Adjusted EBITDA as defined above, divided by total revenue excluding other non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is helpful in measuring profitability of operations on a consolidated level.
  • "Adjusted EPS" is a supplemental measure of our performance, defined as earnings per share (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before non-recurring or non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EPS is a useful measure to management because it eliminates the impact of items that do not relate to business performance and helps measure our profitability on a consolidated level.

While the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating its business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for revenues, net income, or earnings per share, in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in the Company’s industry, may calculate such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.

The following tables show a reconciliation from total revenues to Core Revenue, Cost Recovery Revenue, and Ancillary Revenue (non-GAAP basis) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands):

 Full Year Ended December 31,
 2020 2019
Total Revenues$117,014  $77,486 
    
Core Revenue:   
Renewal Commissions(1)$28,891  $22,924 
Renewal Royalty Fees(2)29,309  19,462 
New Business Commissions(1)17,324  11,961 
New Business Royalty Fees(2)10,623  7,149 
Agency Fees(1)8,921  6,058 
Total Core Revenue95,068  67,554 
Cost Recovery Revenue:   
Initial Franchise Fees(2)4,236  3,784 
Interest Income813  617 
Total Cost Recovery Revenue5,049  4,401 
Ancillary Revenue:   
Contingent Commissions(1)16,675  5,423 
Other Income(2)222  108 
Total Ancillary Revenue16,897  5,531 
Total Revenues$117,014  $77,486 
        

The following tables show a reconciliation from total revenues to Core Revenue, Cost Recovery Revenue, and Ancillary Revenue (non-GAAP basis) for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands):

 Three Months Ended December 31,
 2020 2019
Total Revenues$34,650  $23,375 
    
Core Revenue:   
Renewal Commissions(1)$7,509  $5,875 
Renewal Royalty Fees(2)7,903  5,196 
New Business Commissions(1)4,872  3,231 
New Business Royalty Fees(2)2,886  1,773 
Agency Fees(1)2,559  1,579 
Total Core Revenue25,729  17,654 
Cost Recovery Revenue:   
Initial Franchise Fees(2)1,205  951 
Interest Income240  174 
Total Cost Recovery Revenue1,445  1,125 
Ancillary Revenue:   
Contingent Commissions(1)7,427  4,488 
Other Income(2)49  108 
Total Ancillary Revenue7,476  4,596 
Total Revenues$34,650  $23,375 
        

The following tables show a reconciliation from net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP basis) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands):

  Full Year Ended December 31,
  2020 2019
Net income (loss) $18,755   $10,382 
Interest expense 2,310   2,387 
Depreciation and amortization 3,147   1,931 
Tax expense (benefit) (1,035)  1,304 
Equity-based compensation 4,745   1,526 
Other income (expense, including state franchise tax) (90)   
Adjusted EBITDA $27,832   $17,530 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 24 % 23%

(1) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total Revenue ($27,832 / $117,014) and ($17,530 /$77,486) twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.

The following tables show a reconciliation from net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP basis) for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands):

  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2020 2019
Net income (loss) $5,255   $5,349 
Interest expense 645   526 
Depreciation and amortization 994   540 
Tax expense (benefit) (423)  673 
Equity-based compensation 1,415   394 
Other income (expense, including state franchise tax) (14)   
Adjusted EBITDA $7,872   $7,482 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 23 % 32%

(1) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total Revenue ($7,872 / $34,650) and ($7,482 / 23,375) three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.

The following tables show a reconciliation from basic earnings per share to Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP basis) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands, except per share amounts). Note that totals may not sum due to rounding:

  Full Year Ended December 31,
  2020 2019
Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $0.55  $0.24 
Add: equity-based compensation(1) 0.13  0.04 
Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) $0.68  $0.28 

(1) Calculated as equity-based compensation divided by sum of Class A and Class B shares [ $4.7 million / ( 16.8 million + 19.7 million )] for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and [ $1.5 million / ( 14.9 million + 21.4 million )] for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

The following tables show a reconciliation from basic earnings per share to Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP basis) for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands, except per share amounts). Note that totals may not sum due to rounding:

  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2020 2019
Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $0.15  $0.12 
Add: equity-based compensation(1) 0.04  0.01 
Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) $0.19  $0.13 

(1) Calculated as equity-based compensation divided by sum of Class A and Class B shares [ $1.4 million / ( 17.9 million + 18.8 million )] for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and [ $0.4 million / ( 15.2 million + 21.1 million )] for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.
Key Performance Indicators

  December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
Corporate sales agents < 1 year tenured 207  141 
Corporate sales agents > 1 year tenured 157  107 
Operating franchises < 1 year tenured (TX) 43  18 
Operating franchises > 1 year tenured (TX) 185  180 
Operating franchises < 1 year tenured (Non-TX) 285  215 
Operating franchises > 1 year tenured (Non-TX) 378  201 
Policies in Force (in thousands) 713,000  482,000 
Client Retention 88% 88%
Premium Retention 89% 91%
QTD Written Premium (in thousands) $285,207  $196,025 
Net Promoter Score ("NPS") 92  89 