Sievi Capital Oyj

Stock exchange release, 24 February 2021 at 8.05 am EET



Sievi Capital’s Corporate Governance Statement and Governing bodies’ Remuneration Report for 2020 published

Sievi Capital Plc’s Corporate Governance Statement and Governing bodies’ Remuneration Report for 2020 have been published as attachments to this stock exchange release and are also available on the Company’s website www.sievicapital.fi/en/investors .

The Annual Report for 2020 will be published during week 10.







SIEVI CAPITAL PLC

Päivi Marttila

CEO

CEO Päivi Marttila, tel. +358 400 285 358

www.sievicapital.fi



Sievi Capital is a listed (Nasdaq Helsinki) private equity investment company that invests in small and medium-sized Finnish companies. Sievi Capital acts in close partnership with management and co-owners in target companies and actively supports growth, performance and value creation.

