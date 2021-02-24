Sievi Capital Oyj
Stock exchange release, 24 February 2021 at 8.05 am EET
Sievi Capital’s Corporate Governance Statement and Governing bodies’ Remuneration Report for 2020 published
Sievi Capital Plc’s Corporate Governance Statement and Governing bodies’ Remuneration Report for 2020 have been published as attachments to this stock exchange release and are also available on the Company’s website www.sievicapital.fi/en/investors.
The Annual Report for 2020 will be published during week 10.
SIEVI CAPITAL PLC
Päivi Marttila
CEO
FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Päivi Marttila, tel. +358 400 285 358
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.sievicapital.fi
Sievi Capital is a listed (Nasdaq Helsinki) private equity investment company that invests in small and medium-sized Finnish companies. Sievi Capital acts in close partnership with management and co-owners in target companies and actively supports growth, performance and value creation.
Attachments
Sievi Capital Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
Corporate Governance Statement 2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
logo_new.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: