PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fovia Ai, Inc., a subsidiary of Fovia, Inc., a world leader in advanced visualization for nearly two decades and a preeminent provider of zero-footprint, cloud-based imaging SDKs, today announced that it will be showcasing the continued expansion of its artificial intelligence product portfolio together with Fovia’s advanced imaging solutions at the first Virtual European Congress of Radiology (ECR) Conference, March 3 – March 7.
During the conference, ECR attendees will be able to:
To learn more about both Fovia and Fovia Ai’s complete product suites or arrange a demonstration at the Virtual Annual International Meeting of the European Society of Radiology, March 3 – March 7, contact us.
About Fovia Ai
Fovia Ai, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fovia, Inc., a world leader in advanced visualization, a preeminent provider of cloud-based, zero-footprint imaging SDKs, and the developer of High Definition Volume Rendering®, XStream® HDVR® and F.A.S.T.® RapidPrint®. Fovia Ai’s flagship products, XStream® aiCockpit® and XStream® aiPlatform™ enable radiologists and clinicians to efficiently access AI results directly within their existing workflows from any PACS, worklist, dictation software or hospital system. Complementary products in Fovia Ai’s product suite include F.A.S.T.® AI Annotation, F.A.S.T.® AI Validation, F.A.S.T.® AI Workflows, F.A.S.T.® Interactive AI and F.A.S.T.® Interactive Segmentation, collectively providing tools to annotate, validate, modify, accept/reject, interact with and segment data. The flexible architecture of Fovia Ai’s product suite and Fovia’s nearly two decades of radiology integration experience facilitate seamless integrations with a variety of partners, platforms, processors and operating systems.
IMPORTANT REGULATORY NOTICE: The applications mentioned herein are for investigational use only at this time.
