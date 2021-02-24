Click here to join the case



LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Bit Digital, Inc. ("Bit Digital" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BTBT) investors that acquired securities between December 21, 2020 and January 8, 2021.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email , or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in the complaint that Bit Digital made misleading and false statements to the market. The size and capability of its bitcoin mining operation was overstated by Bit Digital. Bit Digital’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period, based on these facts. Investors suffered damages when the market learned the truth about Bit Digital.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising