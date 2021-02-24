OXFORD, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) today announced that senior management will be presenting at the following investor conferences:



Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 8:20 AM ET

BofA Global Research Global Industrials Conference 2021 on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 1:10 PM ET

A live webcast of the events will be available and archived on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investor.ipgphotonics.com.

IPG Photonics Corporation is the leader in high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers used primarily in materials processing and other diverse applications. The Company’s mission is to make its fiber laser technology the tool of choice in mass production. IPG accomplishes this mission by delivering superior performance, reliability and usability at a lower total cost of ownership compared with other types of lasers and non-laser tools, allowing end users to increase productivity and decrease costs. A member of the S&P 500® Index, IPG is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts and has more than 25 facilities worldwide. For more information, visit www.ipgphotonics.com.

