Experienced Enterprise and Startup Leader Will Drive Holistic Cross-Platform Strategy and Customer-Led Vertical Innovation

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CM Group , a family of martech companies focused on multichannel campaign management and email marketing, today announced Desta Price as the new Chief Product Officer. Price joins CM Group with more than 20 years of experience leading product teams in enterprise and start-up environments, with expertise developing successful product strategies that couple voice-of-the-customer initiatives with relevant market trends. In leading CM Group’s global product organization, Price will spearhead the company’s strategy of creating shared services to support speed of innovation, while also building vertical-specific advancements for distinct customer needs across CM Group brands, including Campaign Monitor, Sailthru, Emma, Delivra, Liveclicker, Vuture and Selligent Marketing Cloud.

“CM Group has a unique opportunity as a family of brands to develop more shared capabilities to improve elements like scalability, data flow and extensibility, while also building out vertical-specific features within each platform,” said Desta Price, Chief Product Officer at CM Group. “I’m excited to work with the team to expand the current product strategy with customer driven innovation and cross-brand collaboration at the forefront of everything we do. Our success is directly tied to the success of our customers.”

Most recently, Price led product and engineering at Sitecore, a digital experience management software provider that combines content management, experience, and commerce, where she focused on the strategic product direction and delivery of their omni-channel platform. Earlier, Price was SVP of Products and Education at Xactly, in which she grew the product team from ideation through a successful IPO. At Xactly, Price was responsible for the strategic direction and execution of the product roadmap, as well as the education business line.

“Desta has unique product leadership expertise at large SaaS enterprises, as well as at early-stage startups. That combination enables Desta to maximize agility and scale, which is particularly important to CM Group as we grow our capabilities while also increasing the efficiency of our technology across our suite of offerings. I’m thrilled for Desta to join the team and for what we’ll be able to bring to our customers with her on board,” said Wellford Dillard, CEO at CM Group.

As a veteran product leader, Price has an incredible history of taking business challenges and successfully delivering solutions that bring value to a wide range of customers and industries, always with a focus on customer listening and user-centric design. Originally from Minneapolis, Price earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

About CM Group

CM Group is a family of global marketing technology brands including Campaign Monitor, Emma, Vuture, Delivra, Liveclicker, Sailthru, and Selligent. By joining together these leading brands, CM Group offers a variety of world-class solutions that can be used by marketers at any level. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, CM Group has United States offices in Indianapolis, Los Angeles, New York City, Pittsburgh and San Francisco, and global offices in Australia, Belgium, United Kingdom, New Zealand, France, and Uruguay.