SECOND-HALF 2020 RESULTS

Very strong growth in banners and e-commerce profitability,

enabling the Group to pursue its deleveraging

After a first-half performance affected by costs related to the health crisis, profitability improved strongly in the second half in both France and Latin America

Sharp reduction in gross and net debt

Outlook for 2021: profitable growth, cash flow generation and continued debt reduction





Group EBITDA in H2: +11% Group EBITDA (after lease payments) in H2: +20% Group Trading profit in H2: +20%

+6% in France, 11.5% margin (+164bps) · +13% in France, 7.8% margin (+152bps) · +4% in France, 6.1% margin (+79bps)

+18% in Latam, 9.7% margin (+260bps) · +30% in Latam, 7.9% margin (+265bps) ·+42% in Latam, 6.9% margin (+275bps)

Group gross debt in 2020: -€1,851m reduction Group net debt (excl. IFRS 5) in 2020: -€1,023m reduction

-€1,293m in France · -€318m in France (-€566m including settlement of GPA TRS)

-€558m in Latam · -€705m in Latam

In France

Retail banners: following the Group’s repositioning, all banners achieved a level of profitability including the hypermarkets, with a very satisfactory level for the other banners. France Retail EBITDA margin improved by +155 bps to 12% in second-half 2020, driven by the cost saving and operational efficiency plans Outlook for 2021: priority is now given to growth and expansion, supported by (i) convenience store openings in urban, semi-urban and rural areas (100 in the first quarter and 200 in the second) and

(ii) food e-commerce based on structurally profitable models (O’logistique automated warehouse, partnership with Amazon, click & collect and home delivery service offered by urban formats)

improved by in second-half 2020, driven by the Cdiscount: very strong profitability growth , with 2020 EBITDA up +63% to €133m 1 and accelerated growth in marketplace revenues to €182m (+23% for the year, +40% in the fourth quarter) Outlook for 2021: ongoing implementation of the strategic plan focused on (i) marketplace growth, (ii) product mix adjustments, (iii) digital marketing solutions, and (iv) the new turnkey marketplace solution

GreenYellow: excellent business momentum with accelerated growth in installed capacity to 335 MWp (+56%) and a +25% increase in the pipeline to 565 MWp at end-2020 Outlook for 2021: EBITDA target of €90m in 2021 (+40% vs 2020) and transition to a

company-owned asset model , with an objective of adding 350 MWp to installed capacity in 2021, raising total installed capacity to nearly 700 MWp, with a target of 1 GWp in 2022

RelevanC: data monetisation services for the Group and external retailers, with EBITDA growth of nearly +50% to €18m in 2020 Outlook for 2021: accelerated growth to be achieved by signing up new external clients

Continued progress in paying down debt, with a -€1.3bn reduction in gross debt to €4.8bn 2 , below the target of €5bn. Reduction in gross debt (including the GPA TRS and Forward) represents €2.8bn since the disposal plan launch. Free cash flow in 2020 amounted to €288m (+30%) before asset disposals and Rocade plan Outlook for 2021: i n view of the successful development of its broad portfolio of activities in France, the Group has a greater flexibility in implementing its disposal plan for which the €4.5bn objective is confirmed Continued cash generation measures in order to target an increase in free cash-flow in 2021 3

The Board of Directors will recommend to the 2021 Annual General Meeting not to pay a dividend in 2021 in respect of 2020

Reduction in gross debt (including the GPA TRS and Forward) represents €2.8bn since the disposal plan launch.

In Latin America

The spin-off of Assaí was approved by GPA’s shareholders at the General Meeting held in December 2020. The listing of Assaí is scheduled for March 1, 2021 . Assaí shares will be distributed to GPA shareholders at a ratio of one Assaí share for each GPA share

was approved by GPA’s shareholders at the General Meeting held in December 2020. The listing of . Assaí shares will be distributed to GPA shareholders at a ratio of one Assaí share for each GPA share EBITDA rose by +36% at constant exchange rates, free cash flow before disposal proceeds increased by +€238m

Digital transformation and +200%4 growth in food e‑commerce in Brazil

2020 Key figures

In €m

H2 2019

H2 2020

Reported change

Change at CER

FY 2019

FY 2020

Reported change

Change

at CER

Group Net sales

o/w France (incl. Cdiscount)

o/w Latam

17,803

9,354

8,449

15,7732

8,509

7,2642

-11%

-9%

-14%

+7%1

0%1

+13%1

34,645

18,288

16,358

31,9122

17,256

14,6562

-8%

-6%

-10%

+8%5



+3%1

+12%1

Group EBITDA

o/w France (incl. Cdiscount)

Margin (%)

o/w Latam

Margin (%)

1,517

921

9.8%

596

7.1%

1,6782

977

11.5%

7016



9.7%

+11%

+6%

+164 bps

+18%

+260 bps

+27%

+6%

+168 bps

+58%

+240 bps

2,640

1,536

8.4%

1,104

6.8%

2,7422

1,580

9.2%

1,1612

7.9%

+4%

+3%

+76 bps

+5%

+117 bps

+17%

+3%

+80 bps

+36%

+115 bps

Gr. EBITDA after lease

o/w France (incl. Cdiscount)

Margin (%)

o/w Latam

Margin (%)

1,033

590

6.3%

443

5.2%

1,2402

666

7.8%

5742

7.9%

+20%

+13%

+152 bps

+30%

+265 bps

+39%

+13%

+156 bps

+73%

+245 bps

1,687

898

4.9%

789

4.8%

1,8302

946

5.5%

8842

6.0%

+8%

+5%

+57 bps

+12%

+121 bps

+24%

+6%

+61 bps

+45%

+120 bps

Group Trading profit

o/w France (incl. Cdiscount)

Margin (%)

o/w Latam

Margin (%)

851

497

5.3%

355

4.2%

1,0232

519

6.1%

5042

6.9%

+20%

+4%

+79 bps

+42%

+275 bps

+40%

+5%

+77 bps

+88%

+252 bps

1,321

693

3.8%

628

3.8%

1,4262

677

3.9%

7482

5.1%

+8%

-2%

+13 bps

+19%

+127 bps

+25%

-1%

+17 bps

+54%

+128 bps

Underlying net profit,

Group share

191

363

+90%

+114%

196

268

+37%

+62%

Underlying diluted earnings per share

1.80

3.38

+88%

+112%

1.47

2.17

+48%

+79%

In €m

FY 2019

FY 2020

Change

Group FCF excl. disposals

o/w France (excl. Rocade plan)

o/w Latam

103

221

(118)

407

288

120

+295%

+30%

n.m.

Group Gross debt

o/w France (incl. Cdiscount)

o/w France – covenant scope7



o/w Latam

9,229

5,863

6,100

3,366

7,378

4,570

4,761

2,808

-1,851

-1,293

-1,301

-558

Group Net debt after IFRS 5

o/w France (incl. Cdiscount)

o/w Latam

4,055

2,505

1,550

3,914

3,048

866

(+294 incl. GPA TRS settlement) (-566 incl. GPA TRS settlement)

-142

+542

-684

Group Net debt excl. IFRS 5

o/w France (incl. Cdiscount)

o/w Latam

5,657

4,069

1,587

4,634

3,751

882

-1,023

-318

-705

The France Retail and E-commerce (Cdiscount) segments may be presented together, to be consistent with the operational performance tracking on the Group’s bank covenants.

GPA forward and TRS are not included within financial debt. They were settled respectively in 2019 and 2020 for simplification purposes.

Via Varejo, which was sold on 14 June 2019, is presented as a discontinued operation from 1 January to 30 June 2019, in accordance with IFRS 5. Similarly, Leader Price, which was sold on 30 November 2020, is presented as a discontinued operation in the 2019 and 2020 financial statements. The 2019 financial statements have been restated to reflect the retrospective application of IFRIC IC decision with regard to the enforceable period of a lease and the amortisation period of fixtures in accordance with IFRS 16 – Leases.

The Board of Directors met on 24 February 2021 to approve the statutory and consolidated financial statements for 2020.

The auditors have completed their audit procedures on the financial statements and are in the process of issuing their report.2020 Key figures

2020 FULL YEAR RESULTS





The Group has implemented the AMF recommendation to present the costs related to the pandemic in EBITDA and trading profit, including the exceptional employee bonus paid in the first half of 2020 (€37m in France, €47m at Group level)

En M€ FY 2019 FY 2020 Change Net Sales 34,645 31,912 +9% (organic), +8% (same-store) EBITDA 2,640 2,742 +4% Trading profit 1,321 1,426 +8% Underlying net profit from continuing operations, Group share 196 268 +37% Profit (loss) from continuing operations, Group share (396) (370) Mainly accounting impairments and non-recurring expenses related to the transformation of the Group and the disposal plan Profit (loss) from discontinued operations, Group share (1,048) (516) Mainly accounting losses related to stock clearance operations and impairments Consolidated net profit (loss),

Group share (1,444) (886)

In 2020, the Group's consolidated net sales amounted to €31.9bn, up +9.0% on an organic basis8 and down

-7.9% after taking into account the effects of exchange rates and hyperinflation (-12.6%), changes in scope

(-2.4%) and fuel (-1.8%).

On the France Retail scope, net sales were up +3.0% on a same-store basis. Including Cdiscount, gross sales under banner in France were up +4.9% on a same-store basis.

E-commerce (Cdiscount) gross merchandise volume (GMV) came to €4.2bn, a year-on-year increase of +8.6%9 on an organic basis, led by the expansion of the marketplace.

Sales in Latin America were up sharply by +17.3% on an organic basis1, mainly supported by the very good performance in the cash & carry segment (Assaí), which grew by +29.3%1 on an organic basis.

Consolidated EBITDA came to €2,742m, an increase of +3.9% including currency effects and +17.0% at constant exchange rates.

France EBITDA (including Cdiscount) amounted to €1,580m, including €1,451m on the France Retail scope and €129m for Cdiscount. Retail EBITDA (excluding GreenYellow, Vindémia and special Covid-19 bonuses) was up +4.9%, in acceleration in H2 (+5.3%). Property development EBITDA10 came to €64m.

France Retail EBITDA margin came to 9.5%, up +55bps. In the second half, margin was 12%, up +155bps.

After lease payments and excluding the €37m in special Covid-19 bonuses, France EBITDA was up +9.5% year on year. After a first-half performance affected by health crisis costs, profitability improved in the second half of the year across all retail banners and Cdiscount. EBITDA after lease payments rose by +12.8% in the second half.

In Latin America, EBITDA rose by +36.1% excluding currency effects and including tax credits received by GPA for €139m. EBITDA excluding tax credits was up +19.4% at constant exchange rates.

Consolidated trading profit came to €1,426m (€1,287m excluding tax credits), an increase of +7.9% including currency effects and +25.2% at constant exchange rates (+14.8% excluding tax credits).

In France (including Cdiscount), trading profit stood at €677m, including €625m on the France Retail scope and €53m for Cdiscount. Retail trading profit (excluding GreenYellow, Vindémia and special Covid-19 bonuses) is up +3.8%, in acceleration in H2 (+4.2%). Property development trading profit came to €63m.

Trading margin in France (including Cdiscount) up +13 bps at 3.9%, supported by a marked improvement at Cdiscount which recorded a +238 bps increase in trading margin to 2.6%. Profitability drivers at Cdiscount included the marketplace, the strategic adjustment of the direct sales product mix and the development of digital marketing services.

In Latin America, trading profit totalled €748m, an increase of +19.1% (+25.2% excluding tax credits and currency effects) that reflected an improvement in the margin to 5.1% (vs 3.8% in 2019). In Brazil, trading profit, excluding tax credits and currency effects, rose by +70% at Multivarejo, driven by commercial strategy and operational efficiency plans, and +28% for Assaí. At Grupo Éxito, trading profit excluding the currency effect was almost stable (-0.3%) in the context of the pandemic.

Underlying net financial expense and net profit, Group share11-

Underlying net financial expense for the period came to -€681m (-€361m excluding interest expense on lease liabilities) vs -€772m in 2019 (-€448m excluding interest expense on lease liabilities). In France, net financial expense excluding interest on lease liabilities was affected by an increase in finance costs following the November 2019 refinancing transaction. E-commerce net financial expense was virtually stable compared with 2019. In Latin America, financial expense was down.

Underlying net profit from continuing operations, Group share totalled €268m, compared with €196m in 2019, an increase of +37% that was attributable to solid growth in trading profit and a reduction in finance costs.

Underlying diluted earnings per share12 stood at €2.17 for the year, vs €1.47 in 2019, and at €3.38 in the second half, an acceleration of +88%.

Other operating income and expenses amounted to -€797m (vs -€713m in 2019). In France, other operating income and expenses were -€694m (vs -€630m in 2019), including -€233m of exceptional cash costs (vs -€316m in 2019), with a reduction of nearly €90m in the second half (-40%). Exceptional non-cash costs were -€461m (vs -€314m in 2019), mainly related to asset impairments.

Consolidated net profit (loss), Group share -

Profit (loss) from continuing operations, Group share came to -€370m, compared with -€396m in 2019, mainly due to asset impairments and non-recurring accounting costs in the context of the Group's transformation and the disposal plan.

Profit (loss) from discontinued operations, Group share was -€516m (vs -€1,048m in 2019), mainly due to stock clearance operations and impairments on Leader Price.

Consolidated net profit (loss), Group share amounted to -€886m vs. -€1,444m in 2019.

Financial position at 31 December 2020

-

Casino Group consolidated gross debt at 31 December 2020 amounted to €7.4bn (vs €9.2bn at end-2019), including €4.8bn in France on debt covenants scope13 (vs €6.1bn at end-2019).

Consolidated net debt after IFRS 5 stood at €3.9bn at 31 December 2020 vs €4.1bn at 31 December 2019. In Latin America, the €0.7bn debt reduction was attributable to cash flow generation and the currency effect. In France, net debt was mainly affected by the settlement of GPA TRS (settled in H1 2020 for -€248m), as disposals were offset by a reduction in assets in IFRS 5. Excluding the effect of IFRS 5, net debt was reduced by -€566m over the year, including settlement of GPA TRS.

At 31 December 2020, the Group's liquidity in France (including Cdiscount) was €3.15bn, with €819m in cash and cash equivalents and €2.3bn confirmed undrawn lines of credit, available at any time. The Group also has €487m in a segregated account for gross debt redemptions.

Additional financial information relating to the 2019 refinancing documentation

-

At 31 December 2020, the Group complied with the covenants. The gross debt14/adjusted EBITDA15 ratio was 5.03x, below the 5.75x limit16, with headroom of €679m in gross debt. The adjusted EBITDA/net finance costs ratio was 4.01x, above the required 2.25x, representing headroom of €416m in EBITDA.





HIGHLIGHTS

-

Retail banners: EBITDA margin of 12% (up +155 bps) in the second half

Following the Group’s repositioning, the sale or closure of loss-making businesses, the sale of Leader Price, the cost savings and operational efficiency plan and the reduction of non-food activities in hypermarkets in favour of shop-in-shop models, all formats achieved a level of profitability including the hypermarkets, with a very satisfactory level for the other banners. France Retail EBITDA margin increased by +155 bps to 12% in the second half, with a trading margin of 6.4%.

Convenience and buoyant formats

In 2020, the Group continued to expand its premium and convenience store bases, opening 169 stores during the year , in line with the initial target of 300 store openings by end-2021.

, in line with the initial target of 300 store openings by end-2021. The Group had 533 stores equipped with autonomous solutions at end-2020 (vs 305 at end-2019), facilitating evening and weekend openings. 61% of payments in Géant hypermarkets and 48% in Casino supermarkets are now made by smartphone or automatic check-out (vs 45% and 36% respectively at the beginning of 2020). Holders of the CasinoMax app accounted for 22% of sales in hypermarkets and supermarkets in the fourth quarter (vs 20% at end-2019).

Food E-commerce

In 2020, food e-commerce 17 sales rose by +67% like-for-like, thanks to the development of structurally profitable models: Click & collect and home delivery solutions were deployed by the urban and convenience formats and new partnerships were signed with Deliveroo and Uber Eats ; The partnership with Amazon was extended to include Lyon and Bordeaux, in addition to Paris and Nice; The O'logistique automated warehouse was launched in March 2020, based on Ocado technology. Operations were quickly ramped up, with orders placed via Monoprix Plus rising by +85% in the fourth quarter of 2020 (vs the third quarter) and the launch of Casino Plus for customers of Géant Casino and Supermarchés Casino in September 2020.

sales rose by like-for-like, thanks to the development of structurally profitable models:

In 2021, priority will be given to growth on (i) the convenience formats in urban areas (Franprix, Naturalia) and semi-urban and rural areas (Spar, Vival, Casino Shop), with 100 stores scheduled to open in the first quarter and 200 in the second, and (ii) the food e-commerce business based on structurally profitable models.

Cdiscount: EBITDA up +63% in 2020

Cdiscount reported strong growth in profitability in 2020, with EBITDA increasing by +63% to €133m18 (€101m after lease payments):

Growth in marketplace revenues accelerated by +23% to €182m (+40% in the fourth quarter)

The direct sales product mix was adjusted towards higher margin and recurring categories (home, leisure, beauty)

Marketplace gross merchandise volume (GMV) rose by +22% over the year, with growth in order intake accelerating to +30% in the second half.

The marketplace’s contribution to total GMV rose by +5.3 pts to 43.6%, led by accelerated growth in the second half (up +6.1 pts)

Fulfillment by Cdiscount service revenue was up +26%, representing 33% of marketplace GMV.

Cdiscount pursued its international development with the launch, in early 2021 of a turnkey marketplace solution for retailers in France and international markets. This solution is intended to be deployed on a priority basis in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, representing an e-commerce market of more than €600bn.

Cdiscount benefited from a €120m state-guaranteed loan on July 31.

In 2021, Cdiscount intends to pursue its strategic plan focused on (i) marketplace growth, (ii) product mix adjustments, (iii) digital marketing solutions, and (iv) the new turnkey marketplace solution.

GreenYellow: a unique player in energy transition in acceleration

Growth of the photovoltaic business accelerated, with total installed capacity rising by +56% in 2020 to 335 MWp and a photovoltaic pipeline increasing by +25% to represent 565 MWp as of end-2020.

Total energy savings delivered to customers have increased by +8% to €85m per year.

The number of energy contracts for B2C customers sold in partnership with Cdiscount doubled over the year.

In 2020, GreenYellow also continued to extend its geographic reach and expand the service offering:

In international markets , by penetrating new territories such as Vietnam and South Africa, and building a stronger presence in traditional geographies (Southeast Asia, Latin America, Indian Ocean)

, by penetrating new territories such as Vietnam and South Africa, and building a stronger presence in traditional geographies (Southeast Asia, Latin America, Indian Ocean) By enhancing the service offering: With the launch of Utilities as a Service solutions (service-based business model covering heating and cooling generation; deployment of the solution in 80 sites in 2021); In the area of electric mobility , with the installation of 130 electric vehicle charging stations and a threefold increase in the installed base in 2021; Through innovative solutions , such as floating solar farms (with an initial project in Thailand).



In 2021, considering its current installed capacity and the projects in the pipeline, GreenYellow expects to report EBITDA of €90m in 2021 (vs €64m19 in 2020), led by:

Transition to a company-owned asset model, with an objective of adding 350 MWp to installed capacity in 2021, raising the total installed capacity to nearly 700 MWp, with a target of 1 GWp in 2022 Ongoing growth in energy performance contracts and energy savings certificates.



RelevanC: EBITDA up +50% in 2020

After developing its solutions for the Group banners, RelevanC now offers external customers the opportunity to accelerate the monetisation of their data:

The first contracts were signed with retailers in early 2021 (including one with a network of over 10,000 stores and 14 million loyalty programme members)

(including one with a network of over 10,000 stores and 14 million loyalty programme members) RelevanC offers specialised customer relationship management services, covering (i) optimised customer targeting for supplier advertising or marketing spend, and (ii) digital and in-store advertising space management.

RelevanC reported net sales of €55m20 and EBITDA of €18m, an increase of nearly +50% in 2020. The subsidiary, which has over 100 employees, offers:

A platform that enables a banner and its suppliers to personalise their promotional campaigns (promotional offers, optimised contact method, etc.)

A Retail Media platform that enables suppliers and marketplace vendors to buy advertising space on the Group sites or elsewhere, using RelevanC’s expertise to target their customers.

In 2021, RelevanC intends to accelerate its growth by signing up new external clients.

Spin-off of Assaí’s activities in Latin America

In September 2020, GPA announced a project to demerge its activities in Brazil in order to optimize the potential of the cash & carry business (Assaí) on the one hand and the more traditional food retailing businesses of GPA and Éxito on the other.

The operation will enable them to operate autonomously and to focus on their respective business models and market opportunities. Each entity will benefit from direct access to the capital markets and the different financing sources, thereby creating more value for shareholders.

The spin-off plan was approved by GPA shareholders at the General Meeting on 31 December 2020 and the Assaí shares will be admitted to trading on 1 March 2021. Assaí shares will be distributed to GPA shareholders at a ratio of one Assaí share for each GPA share.

A recognised CSR commitment

The Casino Group was named No.1 European retailer by Vigeo Eiris21 for its CSR policy and commitments, and it is also the highest ranked retailer in the Top 100 Sustainably Managed Companies list published by the Wall Street Journal.22



Recognised for its commitments in favour of the climate and environmental protection, the Group has already reduced its carbon emissions by -10% compared with 2015, in line with the objective validated by the Science Based Target of -18% reduction by 202523. In France, the Group has sharply reduced its emissions by -18% in 2020, i.e. -34% since 2015, beyond the SBT objective (574 Kt CO 2 eq in 2015, 461 Kt in 2019, and 380 Kt in 2020 on scopes 1 and 2) and adhered to the TCFD recommendations (TCFD supporter). For Monoprix, the Group aims to reduce carbon emissions by 50%24 by 2030 to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040.

Among its initiatives, the Group has developed an appropriate and responsible offering by actively promoting organic products which represented net sales of €1.3bn in 2020 (up +12%), encouraging development of the circular economy (launch of the Cdiscount Occasion platform for second hand goods) and combating food waste through the sale of short-dated products.

The Group also follows a responsible, inclusive and pro-diversity human resources policy by employing 205,000 people, with a 40.4% proportion of women managers (target of 45% in 2025) and over 8,400 employees with disabilities (4.1% of the workforce in 2020, target of 4.5% in 2025).

The Group has four foundations in France and Latin America, including the Casino Foundation, which has been working for 10 years to educate more than 2,000 children annually in France through theater.





Disposal plan for non-strategic assets: €2.8bn since July 2018

As of end-2020, sales of non-strategic assets completed since July 2018 totalled €2.8bn. In 2020, the Group achieved the following disposals:

On 30 June 2020, the Group announced that it had completed the sale of Vindémia , the leading retailer in the Indian Ocean region, to GBH for an enterprise value of €219m and received proceeds of €186m

, the leading retailer in the Indian Ocean region, to GBH for On 21 August 2020, the Group announced the additional and definitive disposal of 5% of Mercialys equity through the Mercialys total return swap (TRS) for €26m

through the Mercialys total return swap (TRS) for On 30 November 2020, the Casino Group announced that it had completed the sale to ALDI France of 545 Leader Price stores, 2 Casino supermarkets and 3 warehouses and received proceeds of €648m . The agreement provides for up to €35m earn-out

and . The agreement provides for up to €35m earn-out The Group also sold real estate assets for approximately €100m.

In view of the successful development of its broad portfolio of activities in France, the Group has a greater flexibility in implementing its disposal plan for which the €4.5bn objective is confirmed.

Refinancing plan: €1.5bn reduction in financing needs between 2021 and 2023

In 2020, the Group continued to strengthen its financial structure, by carrying out several transactions aimed at strengthening its liquidity until end-2023, reducing bond debt and extending its average maturity.

In December, the Casino Group carried out a large scale transaction that consisted of (i) tapping the 2024 Secured Term Loan B initially issued in November 2019 for an amount of €225m, (ii) the launch of an unsecured debt instrument maturing in January 2026 for €400m and (iii) a tender offer on Casino’s unsecured notes maturing between 2021 and 2025 for an amount of €822m.

The cumulative amount of bonds bought back in 2020 on the market or through public tender offers thereby totalled €1.4bn. On completion of these transactions, the segregated account dedicated to the redemption of bonds had a balance of €487m.

Between June and December 2020, the amount payable on bond maturing between 2021 and 2023 was reduced by €1.5bn, from €1.8bn to €0.2bn, taking into account the amounts held in the segregated account.





Fourth quarter 2020 net sales

-

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Group had net sales of €8,346m, down -9.6% in total due to exchange rates, consolidation scope and fuel impacts accounting for respectively -15.2%, -2.6% and -2.2%. The calendar effect was -0.2%. The Group’s same-store sales were up +8.1%25, led by dynamic activity levels in Latin America (up +13.5%1). Net sales in France (including Cdiscount) rose by +0.9%1 with gross sales under banner up +3.2%1.

France Retail sales were impacted by a downturn in fuel sales (-€131m or -3.2 pts), the disposal of Vindémia and by the effects of the Rocade plan on hypermarkets and supermarkets. Same-store growth was +0.1% in a fourth quarter shaped by the second lockdown, the government ban on sales of non-essential goods in November and the curfew introduced in December.

The buoyant E‑commerce and organic segments remained dynamic, recording same-store growth in net sales for the quarter of +67% and +7% respectively. The good performances of the convenience formats (+5.8%), the Casino supermarkets (+3.3%) and Naturalia (+12%) offset the decline in net sales recorded by Géant hypermarkets (-7.2%), which were affected by the government ban on sales of non-essential goods in November and the reduction in non-food sales in favour of shop-in-shop models. Sales at Monoprix (+1.0%) and Franprix (+0.7%) were resilient, with dynamic performances in the regions and the Paris suburbs offsetting lower consumption in Paris, which continued to be affected by the fall in the number of tourists and office workers.

Cdiscount26 reported organic growth in gross merchandise volume (GMV) of +10.2%, driven by the marketplace and international sales. The marketplace grew by +34% over the quarter and accounted for 45.0% of GMV (+7.5 pts). Cdiscount attracted 1.2 million new customers during the quarter, with a record high of 26.2 million unique visitors in December. International GMV grew by +90% during the quarter, thanks to a platform that brings together 206 websites covering 27 countries.

In total, in France (including Cdiscount), the second lockdown had no overall impact on gross sales under banner for the quarter, which rose by +3.2% on a same-store basis.

In Latin America, sales rose by +13.5%2 on a same-store basis and by +22.2%2 on an organic basis. The total net sales figure was impacted by an unfavourable currency effect of -31.6%. Fourth quarter sales growth in Latin America was driven by the excellent performance of Assaí (up +19.4%2 on a same-store basis and +34.1%2 on an organic basis), reflecting the commercial format’s continued attractiveness and the success of expansion strategy. MultiVarejo’s turnaround strategy continued to be successful, driving same-store growth of +10.4%2. Éxito put in a good performance, achieving same-store growth of +7.5%2 despite the introduction of tighter travel restrictions in Argentina and Uruguay.





Consolidated net sales by segment

Q4 2020/Q4 2019 change NET SALES

(in €m) Q4

2020 Total

growth Organic

growth27

Same-store

growth1 France Retail 3,739 -10.2% -1.9% +0.1% Cdiscount 643 +4.2% +4.3% +4.3% Total France 4,382 -8.3% -1.0% +0.9% Latam Retail 3,964 -10.9% +22.2% +13.5% GROUP TOTAL 8,346 -9.6% +10.7% +8.1% Cdiscount GMV 1,323 +10.1% +10.2% n.a.

Consolidated net sales in France by banner

Q3 2020/Q3 2019 change Q4 2020/Q4 2019 change Net sales by banner (in €m) Q3 2020 net sales Total growth Organic growth1 Same-store growth1 Q4 2020 net sales Total growth Organic growth1 Same-store growth1 Monoprix 1,024 -2.8% -3.1% -1.2% 1,219 -1.0% -0.2% +1.0% Supermarkets 816 -4.4% -0.3% +0.8% 727 -6.2% 0.0% +3.3% o/w Casino Supermarkets28

757 -4.3% -0.2% +1.7% 687 -6.8% -0.5% +3.3% Franprix 343 -4.5% -3.9% -1.1% 378 -2.2% -2.5% +0.7% Convenience & Other29

478 -29.0% +3.2% +6.5% 456 -24.8% +4.1% +5.6% o/w Convenience30

404 +4.7% +6.2% +6.5% 315 +6.1% +5.4% +5.8% Hypermarkets 1,016 -13.5% -5.9% -3.0% 959 -17.6% -8.6% -6.8% o/w Géant2 950 -14.6% -6.8% -2.7% 903 -18.7% -9.5% -7.2% o/w Food 663 -10.0% n.a. -2.8% 652 -9.4% n.a. -5.3% o/w Non-food 113 -21.1% n.a. -2.9% 107 -32.1% n.a. -18.6% FRANCE RETAIL 3,676 -10.6% -2.6% -0.2% 3,739 -10.2% -1.9% +0.1%





Outlook for 2021 in France

-

Sharply improved profitability , continuing the trend established in the second half of 2020

, continuing the trend established in the second half of 2020 Having completed its refocusing on buoyant formats, the Group is now giving priority to growth Expansion in the urban, semi-urban and rural convenience formats (100 stores to be opened in the first quarter and 200 in the second) Development of e-commerce based on structurally profitable models (O’logistique automated warehouse, partnership with Amazon, click & collect and home delivery service offered by urban formats)

Ongoing development of Cdiscount, GreenYellow and RelevanC

Ongoing growth in cash flow from continuing operations and free cash flow 31 Continued EBITDA growth Continued reduction in non-recurring costs Expansion on convenience and food e-commerce formats, which require low Capex

Ongoing deleveraging In view of the successful development of its broad portfolio of activities in France, the Group has a greater flexibility in implementing its disposal plan for which the €4.5bn objective is confirmed In light of the priority given to the deleveraging plan, the Board of Directors will recommend to the 2021 Annual General Meeting not to pay a dividend in 2021 in respect of 2020



APPENDICES – ADDITIONAL 2020 FINANCIAL INFORMATION RELATING

TO THE AUTUMN 2019 REFINANCING DOCUMENTATION

See press release dated 21 November 2019

Financial information for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2020:

In €m France Retail

+ E-commerce Latam Total Net sales32

4,382 3,965 8,347 EBITDA1 617 460 1,077 (-) impact of leases33

(153) (64) (218) Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA including leases1 464 396 860

Financial information for the 12-month period ended 31 December 2020:

In €m France Retail

+ E-commerce Latam Total Net sales1 17,256 14,656 31,912 EBITDA1 1,580 1,161 2,742 (-) impact of leases2 (634) (278) (912) (i) Adjusted consolidated EBITDA including leases1 34

946 884 1,830 (ii) Gross debt 1 35

4,761 2,617 7,378 (iii) Gross cash & cash equivalents1 36

828 1,916 2,744

As at 31 December 2020, the Group's liquidity within the "France + E-commerce" scope was €3.15bn, with €819m in cash and cash equivalents and confirmed undrawn lines of credit of €2.3bn.

Additional information regarding covenants and segregated accounts:

Covenants tested as from 31 March 2020 pursuant to the €2bn Revolving Credit Facility

dated 18 November 2019 Type of covenant (France and E-commerce) At 31 December 2020 Gross debt4/adjusted EBITDA3 <5.75x37

5.03x Adjusted EBITDA3/Net finance costs >2.25x 4.01x

The Group confirms that €373m were credited to the Segregated Account during the quarter ended 31 December 2020, corresponding to the funds raised through the December 2020 refinancing transaction but not used.

No cash has been debited from the Segregated Account and its balance stood at €487m at 31 December 2020. No cash has been credited or debited from the Bond Segregated Account and its balance remained at €0.

APPENDICES – FULL-YEAR RESULTS

Consolidated net sales by segment

Net sales

In €m 2019 (restated) 2020 Reported change Change at CER France Retail 16,322 15,219 -6.8% - Latam Retail 16,358 14,656 -10.4% +17.3%38

E-commerce (Cdiscount) 1,966 2,037 +3.6% - Group total 34,645 31,912 -7.9% +9.0%1

Consolidated EBITDA by segment

EBITDA

In €m 2019 (restated) 2020 Reported change Change at CER France Retail 1,467 1,451 -1.1% -0.6% Latam Retail 1,104 1,161 +5.2% +36.1% E-commerce (Cdiscount) 69 129 +87.8% +87.8% Group total 2,640 2,742 +3.9% +17.0%

Consolidated trading profit by segment

Trading profit

In €m 2019 (restated) 2020 Reported change Change at CER France Retail 689 625 -9.4% -8.5% Latam Retail 628 748 +19.1% +54.5% E-commerce (Cdiscount) 4 53 n.m. n.m. Group total 1,321 1,426 +7.9% +25.2%

Change in net debt by entity

Net debt

In €m 2019 Change over

over the period 2020 Net debt

after IFRS 5 Net debt

excl. IFRS 5 Net debt

excl. IFRS 5 Net debt

after IFRS 5 France 2,505 4,069 -318 (-566 incl. GPA TRS settlement) 3,751 3,048 o/w France Retail 2,284 3,848 -310 3,538 2,835 o/w E-commerce (Cdiscount) 221 221 -8 213 213 Latam Retail 1,550 1,587 -705 882 866 o/w GPA (Multivarejo) 516 541 -168 373 361 o/w Assai 1,460 1,460 -796 664 664 o/w Éxito (638) (626) +293 (333) (338) o/w Segisor 185 185 -6 179 179 Total 4,055 5,657 -1,023 4,634 3,914







2020 France net debt excluding IFRS 5

In €m – France + Cdiscount 2019 2020 France net debt excl. IFRS 5 at 1 January (4,026) (4,069) Free cash flow39 before asset disposals, disposal plan and Rocade plan 221 288 Financial expenses40

(207) (328) Dividends paid to owners of the parent and holders of TSSDI deeply-subordinated bonds (213) (43) Share buybacks and transactions with

non-controlling interests (90) (37) Other net financial investments (331) (383)41

Other non-cash items 60 14842

o/w non-cash financial expenses (6) 57 Rocade plan 27 (18) Disposal plan and other disposals 797 93943

Segisor (198) 0 Settlement of GPA TRS and Forward (109) (248) Net debt excluding IFRS 5 at 31 December (4,069) (3,751) Change in net debt, excluding IFRS 5 -43 +318 Impact of GPA TRS and Forward settlements 109 248 Change in net debt, excluding IFRS 5, GPA TRS & Forward +66 +566





Underlying net profit

In €m 2019

(restated) Restated

items 2019

underlying 2020 Restated

items 2020

underlying Trading profit 1,321 0 1,321 1,426 0 1,426 Other operating income and expenses (713) 713 0 (797) 797 0 Operating profit 609 713 1,321 628 797 1,426 Net finance costs (356) 0 (356) (357) 0 (357) Other financial income and expenses44

(450) 34 (416) (392) 67 (324) Income taxes45

(132) (114) (246) (82) (180) (261) Share of profit of equity-accounted investees 46 0 46 50 0 50 Net profit (loss) from continuing operations (283) 633 349 (152) 685 533 xx xx xx xx o/w attributable to non-controlling interests46

112 41 154 218 47 265 o/w Group share (396) 591 196 (370) 638 268

Underlying net profit corresponds to net profit from continuing operations, adjusted for (i) the impact of other operating income and expenses, as defined in the "Significant accounting policies" section in the notes to the consolidated financial statements, (ii) the impact of non-recurring financial items, as well as (iii) income tax expense/benefits related to these adjustments and (iv) the application of IFRIC 23.

Non-recurring financial items include fair value adjustments to equity derivative instruments (such as total return swaps and forward instruments related to GPA shares) and the effects of discounting Brazilian tax liabilities.





APPENDICES – NET SALES

Consolidated net sales by segment

2020/2019 change Net sales

(in €m) 2020

net sales Total

growth Organic

growth47

Same-store

growth1 France Retail 15,219 -6.8% +0.5% +3.0% Cdiscount 2,037 +3.6% +3.6% +3.6% Total France 17,256 -5.6% +1.0% +3.2% Latam Retail 14,656 -10.4% +17.3% +11.6% GROUP TOTAL 31,912 -7.9% +9.0% +7.8% Cdiscount GMV 4,207 +7.9% +8.6% n.a.

2020/2019 change in net sales in France by banner

Net sales by banner (in €m) 2020

net sales Total growth Organic growth1 Same-store growth1 Monoprix 4,537 -0.2% -0.1% +1.6% Supermarkets 3,069 -2.3% +3.3% +5.4% o/w Casino Supermarkets2 2,896 -2.3% +3.4% +6.1% Franprix 1,579 +3.5% +3.9% +7.1% Convenience & Other3 2,199 -13.6% +4.5% +9.1% o/w Convenience4 1,416 +7.5% +7.6% +10.3% Hypermarkets 3,836 -15.9% -4.9% -2.3% o/w Géant2 3,620 -16.7% -5.3% -2.2% o/w Food 2,588 -10.5% n.a. -1.5% o/w Non-food 427 -22.5% n.a. -7.4% FRANCE RETAIL 15,219 -6.8% +0.5% +3.0%





Main data - Cdiscount 48



Key figures H2 2019 H2 2020 Reported growth Organic growth Total GMV including tax 2,146 2,261 +5.4% +5.8% o/w direct sales 1,088 1,038 -4.7% o/w marketplace 679 832 +22.6% Marketplace contribution (%) 38.4% 44.5% +6.1 pts Net sales (in €m) 1,199 1,176 -1.9% -1.4% Traffic (millions of visits) 531 607 +14.3%





Key figures FY 2019 FY 2020 Reported growth Organic growth Total GMV including tax 3,899 4,207 +7.9% +8.6% o/w direct sales 1,999 1,949 -2.5% o/w marketplace 1,237 1,505 +21.6% Marketplace contribution (%) 38.2% 43.6% +5.3 pts Net sales (in €m) 2,194 2,225 +1.4% +2.2% Traffic (millions of visits) 1,021 1,169 +14.5% Active customers (in millions) 9.2 10.3 +12%

Cnova provided a detailed report on its 2020 results on 18 February 2021.





APPENDICES – OTHER INFORMATION

Exchange rate

AVERAGE EXCHANGE RATES Q4 2019 Q4 2020 Currency effect Brazil (EUR/BRL) 4.5580 6.4373 -29.2% Colombia (EUR/COP) (x 1000) 3.7696 4.3559 -13.5% Uruguay (EUR/UYP) 41.5081 50.8326 -18.3% Argentina49 (EUR/ARS) 65.7062 95.5576 -31.2%

Gross sales under banner in France

TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS FOOD SALES

UNDER BANNER (in €m, excluding fuel) Same-store change

(excl. calendar effects) Q4 2020 Q4 2020 FY 2020 Monoprix 1,249 +1.0% +1.6% Franprix 438 -0.1% +7.3% Supermarkets 704 +3.9% +5.4% Hypermarkets 798 -4.0% -1.2% Convenience & Other 607 +5.4% +10.2% o/w Convenience 394 +5.7% +10.2% TOTAL FOOD 3,796 +1.1% +3.9%





TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS NON-FOOD SALES

UNDER BANNER (in €m, excluding fuel) Same-store change

(excl. calendar effects) Q4 2020 Q4 2020 FY 2020 Hypermarkets 135 -17.4% -7.1% Cdiscount 1,067 +11.8% +9.6% TOTAL NON-FOOD 1,202 +8.8% +7.9%





TOTAL GROSS SALES UNDER BANNER

(in €m, excluding fuel) Same-store change

(excl. calendar effects) Q4 2020 Q4 2020 FY 2020 TOTAL FRANCE AND CDISCOUNT 4,998 +3.2% +4.9%

Store network at period-end

FRANCE 31/03/2020 30/06/2020 30/09/2020 31/12/2020 Géant Casino hypermarkets 104 104 105 105 o/w French franchised affiliates 4 4 4 4 International affiliates 6 6 7 7 Casino Supermarkets 411 415 414 419 o/w French franchised affiliates 69 69 68 71 International affiliates 22 22 23 24 Monoprix 789 789 791 799 o/w franchised affiliates 190 190 191 192 Naturalia integrated stores 181 181 181 184 Naturalia franchises 26 26 28 32 Franprix 867 869 869 872 o/w franchises 441 481 463 479 Convenience 5,130 5,134 5,166 5,206 Other businesses 223 219 219 233 Indian Ocean 262 0 0 0 Total France 7,786 7,530 7,564 7,634





INTERNATIONAL 31/03/2020 30/06/2020 30/09/2020 31/12/2020 ARGENTINA 25 25 25 25 Libertad hypermarkets 15 15 15 15 Mini Libertad and Petit Libertad mini-supermarkets 10 10 10 10 URUGUAY 93 93 92 93 Géant hypermarkets 2 2 2 2 Disco supermarkets 29 29 29 30 Devoto supermarkets 24 24 24 24 Devoto Express mini-supermarkets 36 36 35 35 Möte 2 2 2 2 BRAZIL 1,072 1,070 1,054 1,057 Extra hypermarkets 107 107 104 103 Pão de Açúcar supermarkets 185 182 182 182 Extra supermarkets 151 151 147 147 Compre Bem 28 28 28 28 Assaí (cash & carry) 167 169 176 184 Mini Mercado Extra & Minuto Pão de Açúcar mini-supermarkets 238 238 239 236 Drugstores 123 122 104 103 + Service stations 73 73 74 74 COLOMBIA 1,984 1,981 1,980 1,983 Éxito hypermarkets 92 92 92 92 Éxito and Carulla supermarkets 157 157 154 153 Super Inter supermarkets 69 69 69 69 Surtimax (discount) 1,540 1,536 1,539 1,544 o/w “Aliados” 1,460 1,459 1,465 1,470 B2B 32 32 34 34 Éxito Express and Carulla Express mini-supermarkets 94 95 92 91 CAMEROON 1 1 2 2 Cash & Carry 1 1 2 2 Total International 3,175 3,170 3,153 3,160

Consolidated income statement

(in € millions) 2020 2019 (restated)50

CONTINUING OPERATIONS Net sales 31,912 34,645 Other revenue 598 665 Total revenue 32,510 35,310 Cost of goods sold (24,314) (26,546) Gross margin 8,195 8,765 Selling expenses (5,504) (6,073) General and administrative expenses (1,265) (1,371) Trading profit 1,426 1,321 As a % of net sales 4.5% 3.8% Other operating income 306 63 Other operating expenses (1,103) (776) Operating profit 628 609 As a % of net sales 2.0% 1.8% Income from cash and cash equivalents 16 39 Finance costs (373) (396) Net finance costs (357) (356) Other financial income 210 265 Other financial expenses (602) (715) Profit (loss) before tax (120) (198) As a % of net sales -0.4% -0.6% Income tax benefit (expense) (82) (132) Share of profit (loss) of equity-accounted investees 50 46 Net profit /(loss) from continuing operations (152) (283) As a % of net sales -0.5% -0.8% Attributable to owners of the parent (370) (396) Attributable to non-controlling interests 218 112 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Net profit (loss) from discontinued operations (508) (1,054) Attributable to owners of the parent (516) (1,048) Attributable to non-controlling interests 7 (6) CONTINUING AND DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Consolidated net profit (loss) (660) (1,338) Attributable to owners of the parent (886) (1,444) Attributable to non-controlling interests 225 106

Earnings per share

In € 2020 2019 (restated) From continuing operations, attributable to owners of the parent Basic (3.75) (4.01) Diluted (3.75) (4.01) From continuing and discontinued operations, attributable to owners of the parent Basic (8.54) (13.72) Diluted (8.54) (13.72)

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

(in € millions) 2020 2019 (restated)51

Consolidated net profit (loss) (660) (1,338) Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss (1,367) (128) Cash flow hedges and cash flow hedge reserve(i) (17) (27) Foreign currency translation adjustments(ii) (1,328) (110) Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income (OCI) 1 6 Share of items of equity-accounted investees that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss (27) (4) Income tax effects 5 6 Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss (10) (14) Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income - (1) Actuarial gains and losses (14) (18) Share of items of equity-accounted investees that will never be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss - (1) Income tax effects 5 6 Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of tax (1,377) (142) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of tax (2,037) (1,480) o/w Group share (1,455) (1,537) Attributable to non-controlling interests (581) 58

The change in the cash flow hedge reserve was not material in either 2020 or 2019. The €1,328 million negative net translation adjustment in 2020 arose primarily from the depreciation of the Brazilian and Colombian currencies (€957 million and €235 million, respectively). The €110 million negative net translation adjustment in 2019 arose primarily from the depreciation of the Brazilian, Argentine and Uruguayan currencies, for €70 million, €57 million and €54 million respectively, partially offset by the appreciation of the Colombian peso for €68 million.

Consolidated statement of financial position

ASSETS 31 December 2020 31 December 2019 (restated)52

1 January 2019 (restated)1 (in € millions) Goodwill 6,656 7,489 8,682 Intangible assets 2,061 2,296 2,265 Property and equipment 4,279 5,113 5,843 Investment property 428 493 497 Right-of-use assets 4,888 5,602 5,312 Investments in equity-accounted investees 191 341 500 Other non-current assets 1,217 1,183 1,151 Deferred tax assets 1,035 784 666 Non-current assets 20,754 23,300 24,916 Inventories 3,209 3,775 3,834 Trade receivables 941 836 905 Other current assets 1,770 1,536 1,383 Current tax assets 167 111 165 Cash and cash equivalents 2,744 3,572 3,730 Assets held for sale 932 2,818 8,464 Current assets 9,763 12,647 18,481 TOTAL ASSETS 30,517 35,948 43,397 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 31 December 2020 31 December 2019 (restated) 1 1 January 2019 (restated) 1 (in € millions) Share capital 166 166 168 Additional paid-in capital, treasury shares, retained earnings and consolidated net profit (loss) 3,097 4,603 6,312 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 3,263 4,769 6,480 Non-controlling interests 2,856 3,488 5,203 Total equity 6,118 8,256 11,682 Non-current provisions for employee benefits 351 357 366 Other non-current provisions 374 458 475 Non-current borrowings and debt, gross 6,888 8,100 6,782 Non-current lease liabilities 4,281 4,761 4,327 Non-current put options granted to owners of non-controlling interests 45 61 63 Other non-current liabilities 201 181 469 Deferred tax liabilities 508 566 667 Total non-current liabilities 12,648 14,485 13,150 Current provisions for employee benefits 12 11 11 Other current provisions 189 153 157 Trade payables 6,190 6,580 6,668 Current borrowings and debt, gross 1,168 1,549 2,199 Current lease liabilities 705 723 657 Current put options granted to owners of non-controlling interests 119 105 126 Current tax liabilities 98 48 127 Other current liabilities 3,059 2,839 2,613 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 210 1,197 6,008 Current liabilities 11,750 13,206 18,565 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 30,517 35,948 43,397

Consolidated statement of cash flows

(in € millions) 2020 2019 (restated) Profit (loss) before tax from continuing operations (120) (198) Profit (loss) before tax from discontinued operations (462) (979) Consolidated profit (loss) before tax (581) (1,177) Depreciation and amortisation expense 1,316 1,318 Provision and impairment expense 390 240 Losses (gains) arising from changes in fair value 78 40 Expenses/(income) on share-based payment plans 12 13 Other non-cash items (56) (62) (Gains) losses on disposals of non-current assets (88) 9 (Gains) losses due to changes in percentage ownership of subsidiaries resulting in acquisition/loss of control 58 11 Dividends received from equity-accounted investees 17 43 Net finance costs 356 356 Interest paid on leases, net 320 324 Non-recourse factoring and associated transaction costs 60 77 Disposal gains and losses and adjustments related to discontinued operations 258 977 Net cash from operating activities before change in working capital, net finance costs and income tax 2,142 2,170 Income tax paid (157) (259) Change in operating working capital 26 92 Income tax paid and change in operating working capital: discontinued operations 211 (882) Net cash from operating activities 2,222 1,120 of which continuing operations 2,215 2,004 Cash outflows related to acquisitions of: § Property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and investment property (927) (1,107) § Non-current financial assets (942) (440) Cash inflows related to disposals of: § Property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and investment property 423 890 § Non-current financial assets 461 68 Effect of changes in scope of consolidation resulting in acquisition or loss of control 157 218 Effect of changes in scope of consolidation related to equity-accounted investees (63) (39) Change in loans and advances granted (28) (42) Net cash from/(used in) investing activities of discontinued operations 453 422 Net cash from (used in) investing activities (466) (32) of which continuing operations (920) (453) Dividends paid: § to owners of the parent - (169) § to non-controlling interests (44) (83) § to holders of deeply-subordinated perpetual bonds (36) (46) Increase (decrease) in the parent’s share capital - - Transactions between the Group and owners of non-controlling interests (55) (971) (Purchases) sales of treasury shares (1) (40) Additions to loans and borrowings 2,066 4,542 Repayments of loans and borrowings (2,632) (3,694) Repayments of lease liabilities (603) (649) Interest paid, net (717) (670) Other repayments (23) (12) Net cash used in financing activities of discontinued operations (73) (297) Net cash used in financing activities (2,117) (2,088) of which continuing operations (2,044) (1,792) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations (494) (3) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations - 19 Change in cash and cash equivalents (856) (984) Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,530 4,514 of which net cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations 3,471 3,592 of which net cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations 59 922 Net cash and cash equivalents at end of period 2,675 3,530 of which net cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations 2,675 3,471 of which net cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations (1) 59

