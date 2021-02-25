COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Odense, February 25th, 2021
Company Announcement no. 22 - 25-02 2021
NASA orders additional Space Ergometer from Danish Aerospace Company A/S
Danish Aerospace Company A/S (DAC) has signed a contract addition for the delivery of another of the company's new space ergometers to NASA. This order is worth DKK 3.2 million and NASA has now bought new space ergometers from DAC over the last three years for a total of DKK 14.8 million.
The CEO of DAC, Thomas A. E. Andersen, is pleased that the additional order finally has been signed:
”We had expected that, at some point, NASA would order another FERGO ergometer from us., We are therefore very happy that this order has now materialized. It helps to ensure continuity in 2021 and is an additional indication of NASA's trust in Danish Aerospace Company A/S, which we are deeply honored by.”
About Danish Aerospace Company A/S:
Danish Aerospace Company (DAC) is a high-tech company operating in the area of advanced medical instrumentation and other engineering fields primarily within space applications. Our products are based on many years of specialized research and development. These consist of developing, integrating, and applying new as well as established medical technologies to the challenges of functioning and remaining reliable in space. These products and services bring the potential of space research and experience from space operations down to Earth for the benefit of all Mankind.
Danish Aerospace Company employs engineers and technicians who deliver full engineering, production and technical services for our customers. We have specialized in customer specific design, development, manufacturing, certification, maintenance, testing, and operations.
The company has developed five generations respiratory equipment for spaceflight, cycle ergometers for astronauts’ countermeasures, adapted several commercial medical equipment for spaceflight and has participated in the development of the minus eighty-degree Celsius freezers.
The Company’s quality system is certified in obligation to BS EN ISO 9001:2015, BS EN 9100:2018 technically equivalent to AS9100D that are the acknowledged standard in the area.
