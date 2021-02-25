SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) (“GBT” or the “Company”) is targeting development of its long range radio system for use in data and voice global communications for remote applications, with or without internet services. The system is aimed to work without any other conventional networks like cellular, Wi-Fi or LAN. It is the goal to operate the system in a wide variety of remote applications like telemedicine, military/civil emergency rescue, marine and long distance IoT services. GBT is also aiming to provide internet services for faraway locations around the globe where conventional communication infrastructure is not available. The new radio system is planned to work with GBT’s medical and AI technologies, like qTerm and Avant! enabling data and audio communication for long distances, providing health monitoring, assistance services and modern online capabilities in remote locations around the world. The radio system is designed to be a complete fully-functional Long-Range device and will consist of a base, a mobile and a repeater unit. The three main components will include state-of-the-art circuitries including power supply module, GPS unit, MCU (Microcontroller Unit), IoT module and more. The system’s components communication will be done via selected radio waves (i.e., UHF, VHF, HF).



“GBT’s long range radio system is aiming to bring modern life to remote locations around the globe. If it is deep Amazon jungles, faraway geographical locations or the Arctic poles, it is our goal to bring convenience and modernization same as modern cities. The system is designed to independently operate on its own radio channel without internet or conventional communication networks enabling full bidirectional interaction. The system will include GPS module in case satellite services are available but will not be depend on it. This means that even when GPS signals is not available, for example inside a deep cave, the system will try to establish communication using triangulation methods. If the company is able to install efficient repeaters globally this would allow users to have a constant communication channel. Our goal is to bring safety and accessibility, enabling world’s exploration with confidence, ensuring people’s well-being and having their daily modern operations anywhere on Earth, according to our motto ‘It doesn’t matter where, you are never alone,’” stated Danny Rittman, the Company’s Chief Technology Officer.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system or that it will be granted the patent. In order to successfully implement this system, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

