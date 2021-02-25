To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S
Public announcement no. 487
February 25th, 2021
ECONOMIC KEY FIGURES FOR GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S Q3 2020/21
The Q3, 2020/21 of the fiscal year was reviewed and approved at the Board of Directors meeting today. The Board of Directors announces the following consolidated financial statements year to date (YTD) for Q3 (the first 9 months) of 2020/21.
The Q3 result of the fiscal year 2020/21 has met the expectations under very difficult market conditions.
Highlights
Guidance for full year 2020/21
Glunz & Jensen maintain its full year guidance for 2020/21 as communicated on August 20th 2020 with revenue in the range of DKK 130-140 million. The EBITDA before non-recurring items and fair value adjustment on investment properties was communicated in the range of DKK 12-14 million and this level is maintained.
Sale of Selandia Park
As highlighted in the annual report 2019/20 and in the H1 2020/21 company announcement, the Board of Directors decided to initiate a sales process for the investment properties in Selandia Park. The sales process is progressing and further information will be provided as a sale approaches its finalization. The potential sale of Selandia Park is not included in the guidance.
For further information please contact:
CEO Martin Overgaard Hansen: phone +45 22 60 84 05
Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03
Glunz & Jensen A/S
Ringsted, DENMARK
