Strengthened Leadership by Appointing James (Jim) C. Mullen as President and Chief Executive Officer, and Lisa A. Michaels, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer
Appointed Meeta Chatterjee, Ph.D., to Board of Directors
Initiated dosing of adult mid-dose cohort of BRILLIANCE trial of EDIT-101 for LCA10
Initiated Phase 1/2 RUBY trial for EDIT-301 for sickle cell disease
Ended 2020 with strong cash position of $512 million, and raised additional $250 million in early 2021
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today reported business highlights and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.
“Editas has a once-in-a-generation technology enabling us to develop transformational medicines. Entering 2021, we are advancing the landmark Brilliance trial, the first ever in vivo gene editing program and we look forward to reporting clinical data later this year,” said James C. Mullen, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Editas Medicine. “Editas is also advancing our ex vivo gene edited medicines and we plan to begin enrollment in the Phase 1/2 RUBY clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease. We also expect to make significant progress in our edited iNK cell therapy program for oncological treatments.”
Recent Achievements and Outlook
In Vivo Gene Edited Medicines
Ex Vivo Gene Edited Cell Medicines
Corporate
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities at December 31, 2020, were $512 million, compared to $541 million at September 30, 2020, and $457 million at December 31, 2019.
For the three months ended December 31, 2020, net loss was $62.5 million, or $1.00 per share, compared to $37.8 million, or $0.74 per share, for the same period in 2019.
For the full year 2020, net loss attributable to common stockholders was $116.0 million, or $1.98 per share, compared to $133.7 million, or $2.68 per share, for the same period in 2019.
Upcoming Events
Editas Medicine will participate in the following investor events:
Editas Medicine will participate in the following scientific and medical conferences:
Conference Call
The Editas Medicine management team will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:00 a.m. ET to provide and discuss a corporate update and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. To access the call, please dial (844) 348-3801 (domestic) or (213) 358-0955 (international) and provide the passcode 7172199. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Editas Medicine website at www.editasmedicine.com and a replay will be available approximately two hours after its completion.
About Editas Medicine
As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.
About EDIT-101
EDIT-101 is a CRISPR-based experimental medicine under investigation for the treatment of Leber congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA10). EDIT-101 is administered via a subretinal injection to reach and deliver the gene editing machinery directly to photoreceptor cells.
About BRILLIANCE
The BRILLIANCE Phase 1/2 clinical trial of EDIT-101 for the treatment of Leber congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA10) is designed to assess the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of EDIT-101 in up to 18 patients with this disorder. Clinical trial sites are enrolling up to five cohorts testing up to three dose levels in this open label, multi-center study. Both adult and pediatric patients (3 – 17 years old) with a range of baseline visual acuity assessments are eligible for enrollment. Patients receive a single administration of EDIT-101 via subretinal injection in one eye. Additional details are available on www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT#03872479).
About EDIT-301
EDIT-301 is an experimental, autologous cell therapy medicine under investigation for the treatment of sickle cell disease. EDIT-301 is comprised of sickle patient CD34+ cells genetically modified using a highly specific and efficient CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) ribonucleoprotein (RNP) that targets the HBG1 and HBG2 promoters in the beta-globin locus where naturally occurring fetal hemoglobin (HbF) inducing mutations reside. Red blood cells derived from EDIT-301 CD34+ cells demonstrate a sustained increase in HbF production, which has the potential to provide a durable treatment benefit for people living with sickle cell disease.
About RUBY
The RUBY Trial is a single-arm, open-label, multi-center Phase 1/2 study designed to assess the safety and efficacy of EDIT-301 in patients with severe sickle cell disease. Enrolled patients will receive a single administration of EDIT-301.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "should," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s preclinical and clinical studies and its research and development programs, including the initiation of the RUBY trial and filing an IND for EDIT-301 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia by the end of 2021, the timing for the Company’s receipt and presentation of data from its clinical trials and preclinical studies, including EDIT-101, and the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials and clinical development of the Company’s product candidates; availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; whether interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial or the results of future trials; expectations for regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products and availability of funding sufficient for the Company’s foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the caption “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in other filings that the Company may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.
|EDITAS MEDICINE, INC.
|Consolidated Statement of Operations
|(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Collaboration and other research
|and development revenues
|$
|11,419
|$
|12,284
|$
|90,732
|$
|20,531
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|61,505
|34,789
|157,996
|96,898
|General and administrative
|15,788
|16,918
|67,576
|64,555
|Total operating expenses
|77,293
|51,707
|225,572
|161,453
|Operating loss
|(65,874
|)
|(39,423
|)
|(134,840
|)
|(140,922
|)
|Other income, net:
|Other income(expense), net
|2,853
|8
|16,259
|(137
|)
|Interest income, net
|522
|1,645
|2,605
|7,313
|Total other income, net
|3,375
|1,653
|18,864
|7,176
|Net loss
|$
|(62,499
|)
|$
|(37,770
|)
|$
|(115,976
|)
|$
|(133,746
|)
|Net loss per share attributable
|to common stockholders,
|basic and diluted
|$
|(1.00
|)
|$
|(0.74
|)
|$
|(1.98
|)
|$
|(2.68
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and
|diluted
|62,278,035
|51,169,242
|58,609,389
|49,983,329
|EDITAS MEDICINE, INC.
|Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Items
|(amounts in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities
|$
|511,774
|$
|457,140
|Working capital
|358,894
|403,881
|Total assets
|572,602
|508,885
|Deferred revenue, net of current portion
|73,984
|163,207
|Total stockholders' equity
|393,586
|262,437
Contacts:
Media
Cristi Barnett
(617) 401-0113
cristi.barnett@editasmed.com
Investors
Editas Medicine Investor Relations
(617) 401-9052
ir@editasmed.com
Editas Medicine, Inc.
Cambridge, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES
Editas-Logo-Small (1).jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: