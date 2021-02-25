NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), a leading, global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories, today announced its commitment to source all electricity used at its New Albany, OH Global Home Office and Distribution Centers from renewable generation beginning in 2023.



The retailer, which owns Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks, has signed a 13-year, 100% renewable energy supply agreement for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s corporate headquarters and two New Albany Distribution Centers with fellow Ohio-based company AEP Energy, a subsidiary of American Electric Power. The agreement is for approximately 30,000 megawatt hours annually and will reduce approximately 16,000 metric tons of carbon from the atmosphere each year. This is equivalent to the carbon sequestered by over 27,000 acres of U.S. forests over the 13-year term.

Kim Harr, Senior Director of Sustainability at A&F Co. said, “The shift to renewable electricity in our New Albany corporate operations will contribute to our overall energy goals of reducing Total Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. We developed our goals in line with science-based climate targets and international agreements including the UN Global Compact. We thank Worthington Energy Consultants and AEP Energy for their collaboration on this innovative energy solution. We’re excited to take this latest step on our sustainability journey.”

“We’re proud to partner with Abercrombie & Fitch Co. as they work to reduce their carbon footprint. An integrated renewable energy solution will help them achieve their sustainability goals with energy from regional assets. AEP Energy is honored to support A&F Co.’s ongoing efforts as part of the retailer’s commitment to invest in renewable energy and reduce emissions,” said AEP Energy President Greg Hall.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to work Abercrombie & Fitch Co. which has a long term vision and commitment to renewable and sustainable operations,” said Craig Grant, CEO of Worthington Energy Consultants, a leader in implementing renewable energy solutions.

To read more about A&F Co.’s global sustainability efforts, visit its corporate website.

