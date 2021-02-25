NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW), an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, on Monday, March 8, 2021, after the Nasdaq market close. The Company will also post its fourth quarter Letter to Shareholders to the “Investors” section of its website, harrowinc.com. Harrow Health will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results and provide a business update.



Conference Call Details: Date: Monday, March 8, 2021 Time: 4:45 p.m. Eastern time Participant Dial-in: (888) 506-0062 (U.S.)

(973) 528-0011 (International) Replay Dial-in (Passcode 39840):

(telephonic replay through April 8, 2021) (877) 481-4010 (U.S.)

(919) 882-2331 (International) Webcast:

(online replay through June 8, 2021) harrowinc.com

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) is an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company.

