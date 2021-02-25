"True Mothers", directed by Naomi Kawase, was selected to represent Japan for 2021 Oscar consideration in the International Film category.

"True Mothers", directed by Naomi Kawase, was selected to represent Japan for 2021 Oscar consideration in the International Film category.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles , a Japanese cultural destination in the heart of Hollywood, is proud to present an online screening of the critically acclaimed film “True Mothers,” written and directed by award-winning and internationally lauded Japanese director Naomi Kawase. Available now through March 10, 2021, the film’s online screening is accompanied by a live “Mothers and Film Making” discussion with Kawase and Los Angeles Film Critics Association President Claudia Puig happening March 2, 2021. More information and registration for both events can be found at www.japanhousela.com. The events are supported by the Asia Society Southern California and Women in Film.

Selected to represent Japan for 2021 Oscar consideration in the International Film category and featured at both the Toronto International Film Festival and Cannes Film Festival, “True Mothers” is a compelling story with unexpected twists about adoption and motherhood.

Adapted from the novel by Mizuki Tsujimura and set in modern-day Tokyo, a couple struggling with infertility is presented with an alternative option: adoption of a baby boy. Their lives are disrupted when, six years after the adoption, the birth mother reappears wanting her son back. The film holds special meaning to Kawase, who was adopted and raised by her great uncle and aunt.

“We are honored to showcase such a meaningful film that examines the concepts of adoption and motherhood with expressive cinematography,” said Yuko Kaifu, president, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles. “We’re particularly proud to highlight females in the film industry through our live event with Naomi Kawase and Claudia Puig on the universality of motherhood and film.”

As Kawase has said about “True Mothers”: “Everybody is somebody’s child; everybody has a mother who gave birth to them. And in this respect, the core of this story should touch people’s hearts. For therein lies the world’s beginnings, seen by a pure soul who believes that this world is genuinely beautiful.”

Event Details

“True Mothers” Film Screening



Date: Wednesday, February 24 – Wednesday, March 10, 2021 Time: Available at your leisure Fee: Complimentary Registration: https://www.japanhousela.com/events/film-screening-true-mothers/

“Mothers and Film Making”: An Evening with Award-winning Director Naomi Kawase and Claudia Puig



Date: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 Time: 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. PST Fee: Complimentary Registration: https://www.japanhousela.com/events/mothers-and-film-making-evening-with-naomi-kawase-and-claudia-puig/

