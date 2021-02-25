LONDON, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico, a leading provider of technology services for the financial markets community, has won the “Best Managed Services for Trading” title in A-Team Group’s 2021 TradingTech Insight Awards.



Pico provides and operates a technology platform that underpins the markets business of more than 400 marquee clients across leading banks, exchanges, hedge funds, asset managers and trading firms globally. Pico’s strong record of investment and innovation in its technology, comprehensive infrastructure and connectivity footprint, which currently spans 43 data centers globally, as well as its commitment to operational and implementation excellence are among the factors for retaining the “Best Managed Services for Trading” title in 2021.

“We are proud and honored to receive this important industry recognition for our high levels of client satisfaction and leadership in financial markets technology,” said Jarrod Yuster, Pico Chairman, Founder and Co-CEO. “In a year like no other, market participants now face the combined challenges of adapting to the pandemic and navigating a complex and evolving market environment. Our expansion into new markets and the advances we have made in strengthening our technology platform and supporting operations ensures we continue to provide a performance, resilience and agility advantage to clients globally.”

Today Pico has a robust data center presence in all of the primary global market centers along with mission critical exchange connectivity. Its proprietary network, PicoNet™, is among the financial market’s most globally comprehensive low-latency network interconnecting all major financial data centers around the world. In addition to its strong engineering acumen, Pico has built deep domain expertise traversing low-latency high throughput technologies, intelligent process automation, machine learning and advanced analytics. The combination of Pico’s global infrastructure and data services with its real-time analytics and machine intelligence solution Corvil Analytics, ensures clients are equipped with cutting-edge solutions to meet ever-changing market conditions.

Andrew Delaney, President of the A-Team Group, who hosted the TradingTech Insight Europe Awards 2021, said “Our awards recognize leading providers of trading technology solutions, services and consultancy to capital markets and Pico has proven themselves to be worthy winners of this prestigious title. We congratulate Pico winning the ‘Best Managed Services for Trading’ in recognition for the continuing excellence in the trading technology space.”

