Company announcement no. 11/2021
 

In compliance with Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014, transactions are reported related to shares in DFDS A/S made by executives in DFDS and/or persons closely associated with them.

The transactions of Torben Carlsen, CEO, are reported in the table below.

NameTorben Carlsen
PositionCEO
IssuerDFDS
ID codeDK 0060655629
Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
InstrumentShares
Transactions
  • Purchase of shares due to exercise of share options
  • Sale of shares
    
Transaction date23-24 February 2021
Price and volume
  • Purchase: 42,052 shares at a price of DKK 262.00 per share  
  • Sale: 32,000 shares at an average price of DKK 290.55 per share
    
Transaction values
  • Purchase: DKK 11.0m
  • Sale: DKK 9.3m
    
MarketXCSE, Nasdaq Copenhagen

The Executive Board’s holding of shares in DFDS is available from this link 

Contact
Torben Carlsen, CEO, +45 33 42 32 01
Karina Deacon, CFO, +45 33 42 33 42
Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR, +45 33 42 33 59
Nicole Seroff, Communications, +45 31 40 34 46

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment