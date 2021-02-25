Company announcement no. 11/2021

In compliance with Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014, transactions are reported related to shares in DFDS A/S made by executives in DFDS and/or persons closely associated with them.



The transactions of Torben Carlsen, CEO, are reported in the table below.

Name Torben Carlsen Position CEO Issuer DFDS ID code DK 0060655629 Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification Instrument Shares Transactions Purchase of shares due to exercise of share options

Sale of shares Transaction date 23-24 February 2021 Price and volume Purchase: 42,052 shares at a price of DKK 262.00 per share

Sale: 32,000 shares at an average price of DKK 290.55 per share Transaction values Purchase: DKK 11.0m

Sale: DKK 9.3m Market XCSE, Nasdaq Copenhagen

The Executive Board’s holding of shares in DFDS is available from this link

Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO, +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO, +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR, +45 33 42 33 59

Nicole Seroff, Communications, +45 31 40 34 46

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



Attachment