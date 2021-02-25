CARGOTEC CORPORATIONANNOUNCEMENT25.2.2021
   
   
CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 25.2.2021
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date25.2.2021 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareCGCBV 
Amount35,329Shares
Average price/ share44.7414EUR
Total cost1,580,668.92EUR
   
   
Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 260 169 shares
including the shares repurchased on 25.2.2021 
   
   
On behalf of Cargotec Corporation 
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen 
   
For further information, please contact: 
Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO
tel. +358 20 777 4105  
Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations
tel. +358 20 777 4084  
   
