SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.



“In the fourth quarter of 2020, I am pleased to share that we achieved strong performance across our business, including exceeding the mid-point of our quarterly and full-year guidance for both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA,” said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. “While 2020 represented an extremely challenging year across the healthcare ecosystem, I am proud of the part Health Catalyst played in supporting our customers to ensure they successfully managed through this unprecedented time. In particular, I am pleased with the role that our data and analytics technology played in enabling our customers’ response to the pandemic, as evidenced by the significant increase in our technology usage throughout 2020. In this spirit, we were pleased to receive the news that our Chargemaster Management product, a new revenue analytics product addition through the Vitalware acquisition, was recently ranked as Best in KLAS for 2020. This marks the third year in a row that the Vital-CDM product has achieved this distinction from the KLAS organization.”

Financial Highlights for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

Key Financial Metrics

Three Months Ended December 31, Year over Year Change Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Year over Year Change 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP Financial Data: (in thousands, except percentages) (in thousands, except percentages) Technology revenue $ 32,317 $ 22,582 43% $ 110,467 $ 83,975 32% Professional services revenue $ 20,962 $ 20,919 —% $ 78,378 $ 70,966 10% Total revenue $ 53,279 $ 43,501 22% $ 188,845 $ 154,941 22% Loss from operations $ (38,922 ) $ (13,672 ) (185)% $ (96,125 ) $ (54,865 ) (75)% Net loss $ (43,018 ) $ (14,266 ) (202)% $ (115,017 ) $ (60,096 ) (91)% Other Non-GAAP Financial Data:(1) Adjusted Technology Gross Profit $ 22,089 $ 15,393 44% $ 75,666 $ 56,378 34% Adjusted Technology Gross Margin 68 % 68 % 68 % 67 % Adjusted Professional Services Gross Profit $ 5,734 $ 6,877 (17)% $ 19,358 $ 24,494 (21)% Adjusted Professional Services Gross Margin 27 % 33 % 25 % 35 % Total Adjusted Gross Profit $ 27,823 $ 22,270 25% $ 95,024 $ 80,872 17% Total Adjusted Gross Margin 52 % 51 % 50 % 52 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,694 ) $ (6,488 ) 28% $ (21,287 ) $ (27,363 ) 22%

________________________

(1) These measures are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for more information about these financial measures, including the limitations of such measures, and for a reconciliation of each measure to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Other Key Metrics

As of December 31, 2020 2019 2018 DOS Subscription Customers 74 65 50 Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 Dollar-based Retention Rate 102 % 109 % 107 %

Given our high level of technology revenue predictability, we realized minimal impact on our technology dollar-based retention as a result of COVID-19, however, the financial strain imposed by COVID-19 on a number of our customers has led to a meaningfully lower professional services dollar-based retention in 2020, and thus a lower total Dollar-based Retention Rate, compared to what we have achieved historically.

Financial Outlook

Health Catalyst provides forward-looking guidance on total revenue, a GAAP measure, and Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.

For the first quarter of 2021, we expect:

Total revenue between $53.0 million and $56.0 million, and

Adjusted EBITDA between $(3.9) million and $(1.9) million

For the full year of 2021, we expect:

Total revenue between $225.1 million and $228.1 million, and

Adjusted EBITDA between $(16.0) million and $(13.5) million

We have not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and have not provided forward-looking guidance for net loss, because there are items that may impact net loss, including stock-based compensation, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Chair of the Board Transition

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Health Catalyst appointed Timothy G. Ferris, MD, as Chair of the Board effective March 1, 2021. Dr. Ferris has served as a member of Health Catalyst’s Board of Directors since January 2018.

Since 2017, Dr. Ferris has served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Massachusetts General Physicians Organization, a multi-specialty medical group. Prior to that, he was the Senior Vice President for Population Health at Partners Healthcare and Massachusetts General Hospital, from 2011 to 2017. Dr. Ferris holds a B.A. from Middlebury College, an M.Phil. from Wolfson College, Oxford University, an M.D. from Harvard Medical School, and an M.P.H. from Harvard School of Public Health.

Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst said, “I am grateful for Dr. Ferris’ alignment to our mission, our cultural attributes, and our operating principles. I anticipate that Dr. Ferris’ unique perspective will continue to add significant insights and ideas during this next phase of our company’s journey as he helps us increasingly appreciate the most significant challenges facing healthcare organizations.”

Dr. Ferris said he is honored to have been named Chair of Health Catalyst's Board. “The company’s mission-orientation, culture, and commitment to team members and clients are refreshing and drive meaningful and innovative healthcare improvements. I look forward to contributing to the vision for ongoing transformative technological solutions that improve data-informed decision-making for the healthcare ecosystem,” said Dr. Ferris.

Dr. Ferris was appointed as Chair to succeed Fraser Bullock, who joined the Board as an observer of Health Catalyst in 2012 and has served as Chair since 2014. Bullock will continue to serve on the Board at least through the completion of his current term in June 2022.

“We want to express our deep gratitude to Fraser for his significant contributions to the company over the past seven years in his role as Chair. His leadership has been instrumental in guiding our growth and development, and we’re grateful to continue to benefit from his insights and experience as a board member,” Burton said.

Quarterly Conference Call Details

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Available Information

Health Catalyst intends to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth and our financial outlook for Q1 and fiscal year 2021. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

Important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market or industry conditions, regulatory environment and receptivity to our technology and services; (iii) results of litigation or a security incident; (iv) the loss of one or more key customers or partners; (v) the impact of COVID-19 on our business and results of operations; and (vi) changes to our abilities to recruit and retain qualified team members. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020 that was filed with the SEC on November 10, 2020 and the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 expected to be filed with the SEC on or about February 25, 2021. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update or revise this information unless required by law.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

As of December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 91,954 $ 18,032 Short-term investments 178,917 210,245 Accounts receivable, net 48,296 27,570 Prepaid expenses and other assets 10,632 8,392 Total current assets 329,799 264,239 Property and equipment, net 12,863 4,295 Intangible assets, net 98,921 25,535 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,729 3,787 Goodwill 107,822 3,694 Other assets 3,606 810 Total assets $ 577,740 $ 302,360 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,332 $ 3,622 Accrued liabilities 16,510 8,944 Acquisition-related consideration payable 2,000 2,192 Deferred revenue 47,145 30,653 Operating lease liabilities 2,622 2,806 Contingent consideration liabilities 14,427 — Total current liabilities 88,036 48,217 Long-term debt, net of current portion 168,994 48,200 Acquisition-related consideration payable, net of current portion — 1,860 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 1,878 1,459 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 23,669 1,654 Contingent consideration liabilities, net of current portion 16,837 — Other liabilities 2,227 326 Total liabilities 301,641 101,716 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 43,376,848 and 36,678,854 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 43 37 Additional paid-in capital 1,001,645 811,049 Accumulated deficit (725,650 ) (610,514 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 61 72 Total stockholders' equity 276,099 200,644 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 577,740 $ 302,360





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Technology $ 32,317 $ 22,582 $ 110,467 $ 83,975 Professional services 20,962 20,919 78,378 70,966 Total revenue 53,279 43,501 188,845 154,941 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Technology(1) 10,456 7,261 35,604 27,797 Professional services(1)(3) 16,072 14,416 62,473 47,548 Total cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 26,528 21,677 98,077 75,345 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1)(3) 14,793 11,705 55,411 47,284 Research and development(1)(3) 14,978 13,043 53,517 46,252 General and administrative(1)(2)(4)(5) 28,129 8,380 59,240 31,713 Depreciation and amortization 7,773 2,368 18,725 9,212 Total operating expenses 65,673 35,496 186,893 134,461 Loss from operations (38,922 ) (13,672 ) (96,125 ) (54,865 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (8,514 ) (1,670 ) Interest and other expense, net (4,072 ) (495 ) (11,572 ) (3,419 ) Loss before income taxes (42,994 ) (14,167 ) (116,211 ) (59,954 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 24 99 (1,194 ) 142 Net loss $ (43,018 ) $ (14,266 ) $ (115,017 ) $ (60,096 ) Less: accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock — — — 180,826 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (43,018 ) $ (14,266 ) $ (115,017 ) $ (240,922 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (1.01 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (2.91 ) $ (12.86 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding used in calculating net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 42,589 36,519 39,541 18,741 Adjusted net loss(6) $ (6,687 ) $ (7,791 ) $ (26,797 ) $ (33,806 ) Pro forma adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted(6) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.68 ) $ (0.93 ) Pro forma as adjusted weighted-average number of shares outstanding used in calculating Adjusted Net Loss per share, basic and diluted(6) 42,589 36,519 39,541 36,268

_______________

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Stock-Based Compensation Expense: (in thousands) (in thousands) Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Technology $ 228 $ 72 $ 803 $ 200 Professional services 844 374 3,453 968 Sales and marketing 3,369 1,173 13,093 3,811 Research and development 2,082 1,339 8,069 4,841 General and administrative 4,151 1,858 12,539 8,024 Total $ 10,674 $ 4,816 $ 37,957 $ 17,844

(2) Includes acquisition transaction costs as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Acquisition transaction costs: (in thousands) (in thousands) General and administrative $ — $ — $ 2,670 $ —

(3) Includes post-acquisition restructuring costs as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Post-Acquisition Restructuring Costs: (in thousands) (in thousands) Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Professional services $ — $ — $ — $ 108 Sales and marketing — — — 306 Research and development — — — 32 Total $ — $ — $ — $ 446

(4) Includes the change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities: (in thousands) (in thousands) General and administrative $ 15,092 $ — $ 14,088 $ —

(5) Includes duplicate headquarters rent expense, as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Duplicate Headquarters Rent Expense: (in thousands) (in thousands) General and administrative $ 689 $ — $ 1,398 $ —

(6) Includes pro forma adjustments to net loss attributable to common stockholders and the weighted average number of common shares outstanding directly attributable to the closing of our initial public offering on July 29, 2019 as well as certain other non-GAAP adjustments. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures—Pro Forma Adjusted Net Loss Per Share" section below for further details.





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Cash flows from operating activities 2020 2019 Net loss $ (115,017 ) $ (60,096 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 18,725 9,212 Loss on extinguishment of debt 8,514 1,670 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 8,054 1,081 Non-cash operating lease expense 4,303 3,460 Investment discount and premium amortization 1,349 (615 ) Provision for expected credit losses 863 — Stock-based compensation expense 37,957 17,844 Deferred tax (benefit) provision (1,273 ) 40 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities 14,088 — Other 116 (54 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (16,448 ) 127 Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,667 ) (1,596 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities 8,243 (86 ) Deferred revenue 11,459 77 Operating lease liabilities (3,414 ) (3,248 ) Net cash used in operating activities (26,148 ) (32,184 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of short-term investments (189,526 ) (256,007 ) Proceeds from the sale and maturity of short-term investments 219,069 50,677 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (101,657 ) — Purchase of property and equipment (7,775 ) (2,015 ) Capitalization of internal use software (1,442 ) (384 ) Purchase of intangible assets (1,248 ) (1,935 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 14 62 Net cash used in investing activities (82,565 ) (209,602 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from convertible note securities, net of issuance costs 222,482 — Purchase of capped calls concurrent with issuance of convertible senior notes (21,743 ) — Proceeds from credit facilities, net of debt issuance costs — 47,169 Repayment of credit facilities (57,043 ) (21,821 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 36,264 2,656 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 4,273 2,978 Payments of acquisition-related consideration (1,624 ) (1,713 ) Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriters’ discounts and commissions — 194,649 Proceeds from the issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs — 12,073 Payments of deferred offering costs — (4,610 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 182,609 231,381 Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents 26 6 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 73,922 (10,399 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 18,032 28,431 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 91,954 $ 18,032

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we believe certain non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss, and Adjusted Net Loss per share, basic and diluted, are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use this non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations, as a component in determining employee bonus compensation, and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted Gross Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as revenue less cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization and excluding (i) stock-based compensation and (ii) post-acquisition restructuring costs. We define Adjusted Gross Margin as our Adjusted Gross Profit divided by our revenue. We believe Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin are useful to investors as they eliminate the impact of certain non-cash expenses and allow a direct comparison of these measures between periods without the impact of non-cash expenses and certain other non-recurring operating expenses. The following is a reconciliation of revenue, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted Gross Profit, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 (in thousands, except percentages) Technology Professional

Services Total Revenue $ 32,317 $ 20,962 $ 53,279 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization (10,456 ) (16,072 ) (26,528 ) Gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization 21,861 4,890 26,751 Add: Stock-based compensation 228 844 1,072 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 22,089 $ 5,734 $ 27,823 Gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization 68 % 23 % 50 % Adjusted Gross Margin 68 % 27 % 52 %





Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 (in thousands, except percentages) Technology Professional

Services Total Revenue $ 22,582 $ 20,919 $ 43,501 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization (7,261 ) (14,416 ) (21,677 ) Gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization 15,321 6,503 21,824 Add: Stock-based compensation 72 374 446 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 15,393 $ 6,877 $ 22,270 Gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization 68 % 31 % 50 % Adjusted Gross Margin 68 % 33 % 51 %





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 (in thousands, except percentages) Technology Professional

Services Total Revenue $ 110,467 $ 78,378 $ 188,845 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization (35,604 ) (62,473 ) (98,077 ) Gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization 74,863 15,905 90,768 Add: Stock-based compensation 803 3,453 4,256 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 75,666 $ 19,358 $ 95,024 Gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization 68 % 20 % 48 % Adjusted Gross Margin 68 % 25 % 50 %





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 (in thousands, except percentages) Technology Professional

Services Total Revenue $ 83,975 $ 70,966 $ 154,941 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization (27,797 ) (47,548 ) (75,345 ) Gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization 56,178 23,418 79,596 Add: Stock-based compensation 200 968 1,168 Post-acquisition restructuring costs — 108 108 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 56,378 $ 24,494 $ 80,872 Gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization 67 % 33 % 51 % Adjusted Gross Margin 67 % 35 % 52 %

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss adjusted for (i) interest and other expense, net, (ii) loss on extinguishment of debt, (iii) income tax (benefit) provision, (iv) depreciation and amortization, (v) stock-based compensation, (vi) acquisition transaction costs, (vii) change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, (viii) duplicate headquarters rent expense, and (ix) post-acquisition restructuring costs when they are incurred. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and comparison with our past financial performance and is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. The following is a reconciliation of our net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net loss $ (43,018 ) $ (14,266 ) $ (115,017 ) $ (60,096 ) Add: Interest and other expense, net 4,072 495 11,572 3,419 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 8,514 1,670 Income tax (benefit) provision 24 99 (1,194 ) 142 Depreciation and amortization 7,773 2,368 18,725 9,212 Stock-based compensation 10,674 4,816 37,957 17,844 Acquisition transaction costs — — 2,670 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities 15,092 — 14,088 — Duplicate headquarters rent expense 689 — 1,398 — Post-acquisition restructuring costs — — — 446 Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,694 ) $ (6,488 ) $ (21,287 ) $ (27,363 )

Pro Forma Adjusted Net Loss Per Share

Adjusted Net Loss is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss attributable to common stockholders adjusted for (i) accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock, (ii) stock-based compensation, (iii) amortization of acquired intangibles, (iv) loss on debt extinguishment, (v) acquisition transaction costs, (vi) change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, (vii) non-cash interest expense related to our convertible senior notes, (viii) duplicate headquarters rent expense, and (ix) post-acquisition restructuring costs. We believe Adjusted Net Loss provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and comparison with our past financial performance and is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

On July 29, 2019, we closed our initial public offering (our IPO) in which we issued and sold 8,050,000 shares (inclusive of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 1,050,000 shares) of common stock at $26.00 per share. We received net proceeds of $194.6 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and before deducting offering costs of $4.6 million. Upon the closing of our IPO, all shares of our outstanding redeemable convertible preferred stock converted into 23,151,481 shares of common stock on a one-for-one basis. We have prepared the below adjusted condensed consolidated statement of operations data to present pro forma adjusted net loss per share amounts that will be comparable between the current and prior periods presented as if the conversion of all outstanding shares of redeemable convertible preferred stock and the issuance of the IPO shares had occurred as of the beginning of the prior year comparative periods.

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Numerator: (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (43,018 ) $ (14,266 ) $ (115,017 ) $ (240,922 ) Add: Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock — — — 180,826 Stock-based compensation 10,674 4,816 37,957 17,844 Amortization of acquired intangibles 7,082 1,659 15,868 6,330 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 8,514 1,670 Acquisition transaction costs — — 2,670 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability 15,092 — 14,088 — Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes 2,794 — 7,725 — Duplicate headquarters rent expense 689 — 1,398 — Post-acquisition restructuring costs — — — 446 Adjusted Net Loss $ (6,687 ) $ (7,791 ) $ (26,797 ) $ (33,806 ) Denominator: Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 42,588,839 36,519,401 39,540,726 18,741,119 Pro forma adjustments: Pro forma adjustment to reflect issuance and conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to common stock, assuming the conversion took place as of the beginning of the 2019 period — — — 13,002,887 Pro forma adjustment to reflect issuance of shares of common stock as part of IPO, assuming the issuance took place as of the beginning of the 2019 period — — — 4,524,110 Pro forma as adjusted weighted-average number of shares used in calculating Adjusted Net Loss per share, basic and diluted 42,588,839 36,519,401 39,540,726 36,268,116 Pro forma adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.68 ) $ (0.93 )

