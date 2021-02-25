JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced that Marco Taglietti, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion during Maxim Group LLC’s Late Stage Innovations in Women’s Health event, which is part of the M-Vest Virtual Conference series. The virtual event will take place at 11:00 am Eastern Time on March 4, 2021.



The panel will be moderated by Jason McCarthy, PhD, Senior Managing Director and Head of Biotechnology Research – Equity Research at Maxim Group.

During the panel discussion, Dr. Taglietti will share insight on Brexafemme, an oral antifungal product candidate under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of vaginal yeast infection, also known as vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC), with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of June 1, 2021.

For additional information on the event and to register, please click here.

About SCYNEXIS



SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat fungal infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. Our lead candidate, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), is a broad-spectrum, IV/oral antifungal agent representing a novel therapeutic class, that is in FDA review for the treatment of vaginal yeast infection and late-stage clinical development for multiple life-threatening fungal infections in hospitalized patients. The SCYNEXIS team has deep expertise in anti-infective drug development and marketing, which can be leveraged to advance ibrexafungerp from clinical development to commercialization. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

