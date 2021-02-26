CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Point Energy Inc. (“Crown Point”) (TSXV: CWV), a Calgary-based oil and gas company with Argentine upstream conventional oil and gas assets, announces that it has terminated merger discussions with Centaurus Energy Inc. ("Centaurus").



Crown Point has determined that it will not be proceeding with the previously announced merger of the two companies and has terminated all discussions and negotiations with Centaurus and its representatives.

About Crown Point

Crown Point Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas exploration and development company headquartered in Calgary, Canada, incorporated in Canada, trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and with operations in Argentina. Crown Point has a strategy that focuses on establishing a portfolio of producing properties, plus production enhancement and exploration opportunities to provide a basis for future growth.

Forward-Looking Information

