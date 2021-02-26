Stockholm, February 26, 2021 – Anoto Group AB (“Anoto” or the “Company”) announces that the Company’s total number of shares and votes has increased by 30,000,000 shares and votes, respectively.



The number of shares and votes in Anoto has increased as a result of the directed rights issue resolved by the Company’s board of directors on December 28, 2020, based on an authorization from the Annual General Meeting held on May 18, 2020, and announced through the press release of December 29, 2020, together with the directed rights issue resolved by the board of directors on January 20, 2021, announced through the press release of the same date and approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting held on February 15, 2021.

As of February 26, 2021, the total number of shares and votes in Anoto amounts to 215,658,150 shares and votes, respectively.

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also owns Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company, as its majority-controlled subsidiary. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

