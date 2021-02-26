Company announcement no. 12/2021
 

In compliance with Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014, transactions are reported related to shares in DFDS A/S made by executives in DFDS and/or persons closely associated with them.

The transactions of Klaus Nyborg, Vice Chair of DFDS’ Board of Directors, are reported in the table below.

NameKlaus Nyborg
PositionVice Chair
IssuerDFDS
ID codeDK 0060655629
Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
InstrumentShares
TransactionsPurchase of shares
Transaction date25 February 2021
Price and volumePurchase: 825 shares at a price of
DKK 299.97 per share  
    
Transaction valuesPurchase: DKK 247k

 
MarketXCSE, Nasdaq Copenhagen

Holding of shares by members of DFDS’ Board of Directors are available from this link 


Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Nicole Seroff, Communications +45 31 40 34 46 


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment