|Company announcement no. 12/2021
In compliance with Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014, transactions are reported related to shares in DFDS A/S made by executives in DFDS and/or persons closely associated with them.
The transactions of Klaus Nyborg, Vice Chair of DFDS’ Board of Directors, are reported in the table below.
|Name
|Klaus Nyborg
|Position
|Vice Chair
|Issuer
|DFDS
|ID code
|DK 0060655629
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|Instrument
|Shares
|Transactions
|Purchase of shares
|Transaction date
|25 February 2021
|Price and volume
|Purchase: 825 shares at a price of
DKK 299.97 per share
|Transaction values
|Purchase: DKK 247k
|Market
|XCSE, Nasdaq Copenhagen
Holding of shares by members of DFDS’ Board of Directors are available from this link
Contact
Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01
Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42
Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59
Nicole Seroff, Communications +45 31 40 34 46
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
DFDS A/S
København Ø, DENMARK
DFDS A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: