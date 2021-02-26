Company announcement no. 12/2021

In compliance with Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014, transactions are reported related to shares in DFDS A/S made by executives in DFDS and/or persons closely associated with them.



The transactions of Klaus Nyborg, Vice Chair of DFDS’ Board of Directors, are reported in the table below.

Name Klaus Nyborg Position Vice Chair Issuer DFDS ID code DK 0060655629 Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification Instrument Shares Transactions Purchase of shares Transaction date 25 February 2021 Price and volume Purchase: 825 shares at a price of

DKK 299.97 per share

Transaction values Purchase: DKK 247k



Market XCSE, Nasdaq Copenhagen

Holding of shares by members of DFDS’ Board of Directors are available from this link





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Nicole Seroff, Communications +45 31 40 34 46







This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment