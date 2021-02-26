BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bank, a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS), announces the promotion of Ron Morrison to Private Banking Manager. In this role, Morrison is responsible for providing the highest level of comprehensive, personalized banking services to clients and prospects that may represent significant and sensitive high net worth banking relationships.



“We are pleased to name Ron Morrison as head of Private Banking,” said Tom Broughton, ServisFirst Bank Chairman, President and CEO. “Ron is an excellent banker and leader and will focus on providing the personalized, seamless experience with top-notch service we strive to give our clients.”

Ron Morrison, Private Banking Manager

Ron Morrison has been promoted to Private Banking Manager at ServisFirst Bank. With over two decades of banking experience, Morrison started his career in wealth management at AmSouth Bank in 2000 and has been with ServisFirst Bank since 2005. Before this promotion, Morrison served as Senior Vice President, Private Banking at ServisFirst Bank.

Morrison received his Bachelor of Science in Commerce and Business Administration from The University of Alabama in 2000. He is involved throughout the community with several nonprofits and organizations. Morrison is a current advisory board member and past chairman of the board for Magic Moments. He was the new member committee co-chair in 2019 for the United Way Tocqueville Society and currently serves on the Birmingham board for the National Wild Turkey Federation.

For more information regarding Ron Morrison as Private Banking Manager for ServisFirst Bank, please contact Krista Conlin, Krista@KCProjects.net. For more about ServisFirst Bank, please visit www.servisfirstbank.com .

ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK

ServisFirst Bank is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, cash management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state of the art technology and a focus on quality service. Recently, the Bank announced its assets exceed $11 billion. The Bank offers sophisticated cash management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates.

ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Nashville, Pensacola, Sarasota, and Tampa Bay. In April 2015, and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment-grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies’ financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com .

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT

Krista Conlin, Krista@KCProjects.net