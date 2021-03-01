Dublin, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enhancing European Customer Experience with Artificial Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study focuses on how AI is making inroads into the customer experience (CX) space.
After shifting from on-premises solutions to cloud-based services, the industry is embracing AI and integrating it into various CX-related use cases and solutions. Chatbots, voicebots, behavioral applications, biometrics, cybersecurity, speech recognition, machine translation, and automated models for scheduling and forecasting within workforce management are among the many AI-powered functionalities in the CX space.
AI-powered solutions enable time and cost savings, smarter customer services, efficient CX management, and the generation of actionable insights that facilitate decision-making for businesses. It is transforming CX as we know it and has become vital in enhancing product and service quality and driving competitive business differentiation.
The application of AI-powered tools in contact centers are complementing rather than replacing employees. AI improves agent performance by providing seamless, ideal-match routing, with full historical awareness and real-time context to drive recommendations. The increasing industry focus on agent experience (AX) and the growing need to create automated and secure workplaces and contact center environments are becoming the main drivers for creating new AI-powered solutions.
The report predicts a sharp growth in AI-based capabilities and apps assisting consumers and agents over the next few years. Advances in AI, mobile bandwidth, and cloud communications will lead to new AI use cases in the CX space in emerging areas such as biometrics, drone deliveries, and automated vehicles.
AI is the secret ingredient for CX transformation, but there's much confusion around AI and its real value. Decision-makers need information on AI and its use cases to fully understand its power in positively transforming business operations and identifying emerging growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Universe
