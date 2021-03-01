Dublin, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gaming Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Gaming, also known as video games or electronic games, refers to a computer application which is played with a certain set of rules. It involves mental or physical stimulation that provides entertainment and relaxation to the player or the spectators. Gaming is a powerful tool that can help children in developing certain life skills and can also aid the educators in seeking ways to supplement classroom teaching. The gaming sector has been revolutionized with the advent of advanced graphical engines and information technology. According to the latest report, titled "Gaming Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global gaming market reached a value of US$ 167.9 Billion in 2020.



The increasing proliferation of mobile phones and easy availability of games on the internet along with innovations in both hardware and software are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global gaming market. In addition, the growing adoption of mobile and browser games which offer free-to-play business models is another trend that is gaining traction in the gaming market.



Further, with the rising popularity of e-sports, multiplayer video game competition between professional and amateur players, the gaming market is witnessing an accelerated growth worldwide. Some of the other factors propelling the gaming market are empowering nature of games; availability of different genres, such as strategy, action, simulation, etc.; and a shift from physical games to online games. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global gaming market to reach a value of US$ 287.1 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.24% during 2021-2026.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global gaming market, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, device type, platform, revenue type, type, and age group.



Breakup by Device Type:



Based on the device type, the global gaming market has been segmented into consoles, mobiles and tablets, and computers. mobiles and tablets currently account for the largest share followed by consoles and computers.



Breakup by Platform:



Based on the platform, the market has been segmented into online and offline. The offline segment currently accounts for a larger share.



Breakup by Revenue Type:



Based on the revenue type, the market has been segmented into in-game purchase, game purchase and advertising.



Breakup by Type:



Based on type, the market has been segmented into adventure/role playing games, puzzles, social games, strategy, simulation and others.



Breakup by Age Group:



Based on the age group, the market has been segmented into adult and children. Adult games currently dominate the global gaming market.



Regional Insights:



Region-wise, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share. Other major regions are North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Tencent Holdings Limited, Sony Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., Activision Blizzard, Inc., Google LLC, NetEase Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Nintendo Co., Ltd.and Bandai Namco Holdings Inc..



This report provides a deep insight into the global gaming market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the gaming market in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global gaming market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global gaming market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global gaming market?

Which are the device types in the global gaming market?

Which are the platforms in the global gaming market?

Which are the revenue types in the global gaming market?

Which are the popular type in the global gaming market?

Which are the age groups in the global gaming market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global gaming market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global gaming market?

What is the structure of the global gaming market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global gaming market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Gaming Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Price Analysis

5.5 Market Breakup by Device Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Platform

5.7 Market Breakup by Revenue Type

5.8 Market Breakup by Type

5.9 Market Breakup by Age Group

5.10 Market Breakup by Region

5.11 Market Forecast

5.12 SWOT Analysis

5.12.1 Overview

5.12.2 Strengths

5.12.3 Weaknesses

5.12.4 Opportunities

5.12.5 Threats

5.13 Value Chain Analysis

5.13.1 Overview

5.13.2 Research and Development

5.13.3 Inputs

5.13.4 Products and Services

5.13.5 Marketing and Distribution

5.13.6 End Users

5.13.7 Post Sales Service

5.14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.14.1 Overview

5.14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.14.4 Degree of Competition

5.14.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.14.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.14.7 Threats



6 Market Breakup by Device Type

6.1 Consoles

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Mobiles and Tablets

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Computers

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Platform

7.1 Online

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Offline

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Revenue Type

8.1 In-Game Purchase

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Game Purchase

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Advertising

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Type

9.1 Adventure/Role Playing Games

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Puzzles

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Social Games

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Strategy

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Simulation

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Age Group

10.1 Adult

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Children

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 Asia Pacific

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 North America

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Middle East and Africa

11.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Forecast



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Profiles of Key Players

12.3.1 Tencent Holdings Limited

12.3.2 Sony Corporation

12.3.3 Microsoft Corporation

12.3.4 Apple Inc.

12.3.5 Activision Blizzard, Inc.

12.3.6 Google LLC

12.3.7 NetEase Inc.

12.3.8 Electronic Arts Inc.

12.3.9 Nintendo Co., Ltd.

12.3.10 Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cfhwgm

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900