Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release 1 March, 2021 at 2:45 p.m.

Share subscriptions based on stock options 2018

Between 23 October 2020 and 9 February 2021, a total of 137,069 Rovio Entertainment Corporation’s new shares have been subscribed for with the stock option program 2018. 127,286 new shares have been subscribed for with the 2018A stock options at a subscription price of EUR 5.08 and 9,783 new shares have been subscribed for with the 2018B stock options at a subscription price of EUR 5.26. The entire subscription price of EUR 698,071.46 shall be recorded into the invested unrestricted equity reserve.

As a result of the share subscriptions, the number of Rovio Entertainment shares will increase to 81,465,659 shares.

The shares subscribed for under the stock options have been registered in the Trade Register on 1 March 2021, as of which date the new shares will establish shareholder rights.

The shares will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki Plc together with the old shares as of 2 March 2021.

