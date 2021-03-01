Santa Barbara, California, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrated Harvard historian and bestselling author Nancy Koehn will discuss courageous and principled leadership at the 16th annual Westmont President’s Breakfast on Friday, March 5, at 8 a.m. Tickets to the virtual event, which cost $35, are available at westmont.edu/breakfast.

Koehn, the James E. Robison professor of business administration at the Harvard Business School, focuses her research on crisis leadership and how leaders and their teams rise to the challenges of high-stakes situations.

Her most recent book, “Forged in Crisis: The Power of Courageous Leadership in Turbulent Times,” was a 2017 Wall Street Journal bestseller.

This gripping historical narrative spotlights five masters of crisis, including President Abraham Lincoln and environmental crusader Rachel Carson, and what today’s leaders from a range of organizations and pursuits can learn from these extraordinary stories.

A dynamic presenter, Koehn has spoken at the prestigious World Economic Forum in Davos and the Aspen Ideas Festival, among other venues. Audiences around the world have responded to her vision for courageous, resilient leadership at a moment when organizations must manage change and help employees perform at their best.

Koehn identifies key leadership lessons, behaviors and tools from history that businesses, government institutions, and non-profits can apply today. The author of numerous books, articles and Harvard Business School case studies, Koehn also writes for the New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Harvard Business Review Online and contributes to National Public Radio.

A Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Stanford University, Koehn earned a Master of Public Policy at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government before completing her master’s degree and doctorate in history at Harvard.

