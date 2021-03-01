TORONTO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital LP (Guardian), the manager of the Guardian Capital Funds, announced today that effective April 30, 2021 (the Redemption Date), Guardian will terminate Series F of Guardian Canadian Equity Select Fund, Guardian International Equity Select Fund and Guardian U.S. Equity Select Fund, and Series W of Guardian Canadian Equity Fund, Guardian Canadian Growth Equity Fund, Guardian Fixed Income Select Fund, Guardian Global Equity Fund and Guardian International Equity Fund (the Terminating Series).



Effective immediately, units of the Terminating Series (Units) will no longer be offered for sale. The applicable funds will redeem all of the issued and outstanding Units at the close of business on the Redemption Date and the redemption proceeds will be paid on or before May 4, 2021. Holders of Units (the Unitholders) will receive a cash payment equal to the net asset value per Unit for each Unit they hold as of the close of business on the Redemption Date. Unitholders will not be required to pay any fees in connection with the series terminations. However, the funds may make distributions of income or capital gains to Unitholders prior to the series terminations.

Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds. Additionally, Guardian Capital manages portfolios for defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and investment funds. Guardian Capital is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited, a diversified financial services company founded in 1962. For further information on Guardian Capital, please visit www.guardiancapital.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Guardian Capital LP

Matthew Turner

Commerce Court West

Suite 3100, 199 Bay Street

PO Box 201

Toronto, Ontario M5L 1E8

Telephone: +1-416-947-3708

Email: mturner@guardiancapital.com