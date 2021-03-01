Jersey City, New Jersey, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Biosensors Market by Type (Embedded Device, Sensor Patch), by Product (Wearable Biosensor, Non-wearable Biosensor), by Technology (Electrochemical Biosensor, Optical Biosensor, Piezoelectric Biosensor, Thermal Biosensor, Nanomechanical Biosensor), by Application (Point of Care, Home Diagnostics, Research Lab), Geography”. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Biosensors Market was valued at USD 24.56 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 46.03 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.17 % from 2021 to 2028.

Global Biosensors Market Overview

The global biosensors market is principally driven by the significant technological advancements in the field of the biosensor. Significant efforts have been made in the last few years for developing biosensors technology and its applications. For example, the multianalyte resolution for environmental monitoring and screening is among the advancements that have been observed in the biosensors ecosystem. Miniaturization has assisted to improve small, compact, easy-to-handle biosensors, which have improved the traditional testing scenario in the medical and healthcare sectors. In addition, the growing number of product launches coupled with the rising adoption of novel biosensors will spur global market expansion. The huge population base of the aging population and the mounting diabetic population particularly in developed countries across the globe are also estimated to drive the growth biosensors market in the upcoming years.

The major players in the market are Universal Biosensors Inc., Medtronic Inc., Abbott Point of Care Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., LifeScan Inc., DuPont, LifeSensors Inc., Pharmaco-Kinesis Corporation (PKC), ACON Laboratories, Inc., and Bio-Rad laboratories Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Biosensors Market On the basis of Type, Product, Technology, Application, and Geography

Biosensors Market by Type Embedded Device Sensor Patch

Biosensors Market by Product Wearable Biosensor Non-wearable Biosensor

Biosensors Market by Technology Electrochemical Biosensor Optical Biosensor Piezoelectric Biosensor Thermal Biosensor Nanomechanical Biosensor External Pacemakers

Biosensors Market by Application Point of Care Home Diagnostics Research Lab

Biosensors Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



