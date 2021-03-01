EDMONTON, Alberta, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayor Don Iveson has officially proclaimed March 2021 as YMCA Month of Giving, as YMCA of Northern Alberta has launched a month-long fundraising campaign, YMCA Month of Giving, presented by Flaman, with a goal of raising $100,000.



For 114 years, YMCA of Northern Alberta has transformed your neighborhood into a community. They have helped during world wars, The Great Depression, wildfires – and they can be here for you now, when we all need community and connection more than ever.

“Our communities continue to feel the impacts of the past year,” said Nick Parkinson, President and CEO, YMCA of Northern Alberta. “The Y can be the place where you can feel your best. While our world is focused on things that divide us, rather than what brings us together, or when you struggle with your mental and physical health or feel isolated – we can be the people you turn to. But we can’t do it without the support of our community.”

The YMCA proudly serves over 120,000 people each year across northern and central Alberta through 72 childcare programs, 28 community and affordable housing initiatives, community centres, and health, fitness, and aquatic centres. Whether you are a child, youth, family, newcomer, or some of our community’s most vulnerable people – The Y has programs and services to help improve your wellbeing and thrive.

With multiple facility closures impacting the availability of certain programs, and many Albertans impacted by the downturn in the economy, the Y anticipates the need to access the YMCA and financial assistance to be greater than ever, and they need your help. While the Y can be there to make your community stronger, none of it is possible without you.

“For over a century, the YMCA has been active in our community, supporting Edmontonians through a variety of programs and services. I should know, I went to daycare with them.” said Mayor Don Iveson, City of Edmonton. “This work is absolutely vital to our community. People of all ages succeed when they have ample and appropriate support from their community, and the YMCA is one of those places where people get those supports. And right now, they need our support more than ever.”

When you give to YMCA for Month of Giving – you are helping make your community stronger, so that every individual and family can have the opportunity to become healthier in their well-being, and every child can belong and thrive. Donate to the YMCA and add your photo to their Community Mosaic- a digital visual of the power of community.

Make your gift and help your community at: northernalberta.ymca.ca/give

About YMCA of Northern Alberta

YMCA of Northern Alberta is a registered charity dedicated to building healthy communities since 1907. From providing quality child care and supporting people in their health and wellness, to providing important community outreach programs, the YMCA of Northern Alberta works to strengthen communities in the Edmonton, Grande Prairie, Wood Buffalo and Red Deer regions. For more information, visit northernalberta.ymca.ca.

