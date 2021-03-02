Los Angeles, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerging Therapeutics to boom AL Amyloidosis Treatment Synopsis

Advances in the AL Amyloidosis clinical trials promote treatment as 15+ companies are working towards the development of novel approaches.

DelveInsight’s “Amyloid light-chain Amyloidosis (AL) Pipeline Insight'' report provides comprehensive insights about 15+ companies and 15+ pipeline drugs in the Amyloid light-chain Amyloidosis pipeline landscapes. It comprises AL Amyloidosis pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Amyloid light-chain Amyloidosis therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive AL Amyloidosis pipeline products.

Some of the important features of the AL Amyloidosis Pipeline Report

The companies such as Sorrento Therapeutics, Prothena Therapeutics, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Caelum Biosciences, Astellas Pharma GmbH, Oncopeptides, and several others are working on novel approaches for AL Amyloidosis treatment.

and several others are working on novel approaches for AL Amyloidosis treatment. In January 2019, Alexion Pharmaceuticals and Caelum Biosciences declared a collaboration to develop CAEL-101 for light chain (AL) amyloidosis.

declared a collaboration to develop CAEL-101 for light chain (AL) amyloidosis. CAEL-101 has secured Orphan Drug Designation from both the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicine Agency as a therapy for AL amyloidosis patients.

has secured Orphan Drug Designation from both the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicine Agency as a therapy for AL amyloidosis patients. In May 2020, Sorrento Therapeutics announced it had received clearance from the FDA for its investigational new drug (IND) application for STI-6129.

Request for sample pages @ Amyloid light-chain Amyloidosis Pipeline Insight Report

Amyloid Light-chain Amyloidosis (AL) is the most common form of systemic amyloidosis and is associated with an underlying plasma cell dyscrasia. It is caused by a bone marrow disorder. AL amyloidosis diagnosis requires demonstration of amyloid in tissue and demonstration of a plasma cell dyscrasia.

The current therapeutic approach to systemic amyloidosis is based on the observations that organ dysfunction enhances and survival increases if the synthesis of the amyloidogenic protein precursor is stopped. The AL amyloidosis therapy aims to rapidly reduce the supply of amyloidogenic monoclonal light chains by repressing the underlying plasma cell dyscrasia.

AL Amyloidosis Emerging Drugs

CAEL-101 by Caelum Biosciences

CAEL-101 is a fibril-reactive monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is currently in phase III clinical development for the treatment of amyloid light-chain (AL) amyloidosis patients.

Bendamustine by Astellas Pharma GmbH

Astellas Pharma GmbH is developing bendamustine for the AL amyloidosis treatment. It is currently in the phase II stage of development.

STI-6129 by Sorrento Therapeutics

STI-6129, a CD38-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that is being developed by Sorrento Therapeutics to treat Amyloid light-chain Amyloidosis. It is currently in the phase I stage of development.

For further product profiles, request @ Amyloid light-chain Amyloidosis Pipeline Insight Report

Scope of AL Amyloidosis Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players: 15+ Key Players

Prominent Players: Sorrento Therapeutics, Prothena Therapeutics, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Caelum Biosciences, Astellas Pharma GmbH, Oncopeptides, and many others.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Prothena Therapeutics, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Caelum Biosciences, Astellas Pharma GmbH, Oncopeptides, and many others. Key Drugs Profiles: 15+ Pro ducts

Phases: Amyloid Light-chain Amyloidosis Late-stage (Phase III) AL Amyloidosis Therapies (Phase II) Amyloid Light-chain Amyloidosis Therapies (Phase I) AL Amyloidosis Pre-clinical stage and Discovery candidates Discontinued and Inactive candidates Molecule Types: Gene therapies Small molecule Vaccines Polymers Peptides Monoclonal antibodies Mechanism of Action: Protease inhibitors Immunomodulatory Multiple kinase inhibitor Route of Administration: Infusion Intradermal Intramuscular Intranasal Intravaginal Oral Parenteral Subcutaneous Topical Product Types: Monotherapy Combination ﻿



Combination

Key Questions regarding Current AL Amyloidosis Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Amyloid light-chain Amyloidosis treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of AL Amyloidosis?

How many are Amyloid light-chain Amyloidosis emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late stages of development for the treatment of AL Amyloidosis?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Amyloid light-chain Amyloidosis market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of AL Amyloidosis?

What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Amyloid light-chain Amyloidosis therapies?

What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for AL Amyloidosis?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Amyloid light-chain Amyloidosis?

Table of Contents

1 Amyloid light-chain Amyloidosis Introduction 2 AL Amyloidosis Executive Summary 3 Amyloid light-chain Amyloidosis Overview 4 AL Amyloidosis Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5 Amyloid light-chain Amyloidosis Pipeline Therapeutics 5.1 AL Amyloidosis Late Stage Products (Phase III) 5.1.1 CAEL-101: Caelum Biosciences 5.2 Amyloid light-chain Amyloidosis Early Stage Products (Phase I/II) 5.2.1 Melphalan flufenamide: Oncopeptides 5.3 AL Amyloidosis Early Stage Products (Phase I) 5.3.1 STI-6129: Sorrento Therapeutics 5.4 AL Amyloidosis Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products 6 Amyloid light-chain Amyloidosis Therapeutic Assessment 7 AL Amyloidosis Inactive Products 8 Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Amyloid light-chain Amyloidosis Analysis 9 AL Amyloidosis Key Companies 10 Amyloid light-chain Amyloidosis Key Products 11 AL Amyloidosis Unmet Needs 12 Amyloid light-chain Amyloidosis Market Drivers and Barriers 13 AL Amyloidosis Future Perspectives and Conclusion 14 Amyloid light-chain Amyloidosis Analyst Views 15 Appendix 16 About DelveInsight

Get customized pipeline report @ AL Amyloidosis Drug Treatment

Related Reports

DelveInsight’s AL Amyloidosis - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides an in-depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

DelveInsight's AL Amyloidosis Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology of AL Amyloidosis.

DelveInsight's Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) amyloidosis - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and an in-depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

DelveInsight's "Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis (hATTR) amyloidosis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and an in-depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

DelveInsight's Transthyretin Amyloidosis (ATTR) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

DelveInsight' s Familial Amyloid Polyneuropathy (Transthyretin Amyloidosis, Corino de Andrade's Disease) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and in-depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

DelveInsight's Palmar Hyperhidrosis - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides an in-depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing end-to-end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us: Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com