Oviedo, Fla., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dandy® Celery, leading grower of fresh celery, launches its 4th annual sweepstakes in celebration of National Celery Month during the month of March! Now through March 31st, participants can enter HERE for a chance to win prizes to help “Stalk the Fridge” and ‘celery-brate’ the holiday! Bonus entries can also be placed on Instagram.

‘Stalk’ worthy prizes include a $500 Visa gift card, a Vitamix Explorian E310 Series Blender and a hefty supply of fresh Dandy celery. The winner of the grand prize will be notified via email the first week of April.

“Each year, we look forward to celebrating an entire month fully dedicated to celery with our fans,” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and packaging procurement at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “We are happy to be able to offer fans something fun and engaging with the possibility of winning some awesome prizes during what has certainly been an unprecedented year.”

Dandy celery is naturally sweeter, crispier, and less stringy than other celery brands on store shelves. The company is committed to providing inspiration for healthy and delicious snacking ideas.

To learn more, check out info.dudafresh.com/national-celery-month-2021 and enter for a chance to win.

About Dandy® Celery

For nearly 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor and marketer of fresh vegetables and citrus. Known for their superior celery, the company has expanded their facilities over the years to accommodate recent developments such as celery juicing and other health and wellness trends in order to provide consumers with the freshest celery possible. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, Duda Farm Fresh Foods carries a commitment to innovation and sustainability and believes in growing a healthy future for generations to come. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of A. Duda & Sons, Inc., a family-owned, diversified land company headquartered in Oviedo, Fla. For more information, please visit www.dudafresh.com.

