NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW), an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company, today announced that Mark Baum, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Boll, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference to be held virtually on March 9-10, 2021.



Harrow Health’s pre-recorded presentation will be available via a link on the investor relations section of its website, harrowinc.com, beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, and will remain archived there for approximately 90 days. Harrow Health’s management team will be participating in one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested investors can request meetings exclusively via H. C. Wainwright.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) is an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The Company owns ImprimisRx, the nation’s leading ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business, which was founded in 2014. Harrow Health also holds large equity positions in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Ophthalmics and Melt Pharmaceuticals, all of which started as Harrow Health subsidiaries. Harrow Health also owns royalty rights in four clinical-stage drug candidates being developed by Surface Ophthalmics and Melt Pharmaceuticals. For more information about Harrow Health, please visit the Investors section of the corporate website, harrowinc.com.

